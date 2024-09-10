Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), September 10, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“ Ferrari ” or the“ Company ”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on June 28, 2024, as the fifth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the“ Fifth Tranche ”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 02/09/2024 4,600 445.6153 2,049,830.38 - - - - 4,600 445.6153 2,049,830.38 03/09/2024 4,500 447.8750 2,015,437.50 2,049 487.8168 999,536.62 905,787.61 6,549 446.0567 2,921,225.11 04/09/2024 4,700 438.4323 2,060,631.81 3,084 486.3047 1,499,763.69 1,357,252.21 7,784 439.0910 3,417,884.02 05/09/2024 5,000 431.8014 2,159,007.00 4,194 476.8310 1,999,829.21 1,802,135.00 9,194 430.8399 3,961,142.00 06/09/2024 5,000 430.2781 2,151,390.50 2,971 471.1957 1,399,922.42 1,260,850.60 7,971 428.0819 3,412,241.10 09/09/2024 5,100 428.4734 2,185,214.34 - - - - 5,100 428.4734 2,185,214.34 28,900

436.7305

12,621,511.53

12,298

479.6757

5,899,051.96

5,326,025.43

41,198

435.6410

17,947,536.96

Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Fifth Tranche till September 9, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:



Euro 86,272,640.26 for No. 215,050 common shares purchased on the EXM USD 8,998,310.03 (Euro 8,124,725.44 *) for No. 18,841 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 9, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,399,557 common shares equal to 5.60% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until September 9, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,575,453 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1, 017,141,438.41.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: ...

Attachment

FNV BB PR 10 September 2024 ENG