England Hand Debut Caps To Cox, Bethell, Overton For 1St T20I Against Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) Southampton, Sep 10 (IANS) England have handed three debut caps to Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton for the first T20I against Australia to be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

The wicketkeeper-batter Cox, who was part of the Test squad against Sri Lanka, is set to make his England debut along with Surrey allrounder Overton and Warwickshire's Bethell in the series opener. Phil Salt was named the captain of the side in the absence of regular skipper Jos Buttler, who is recovering from a right calf injury.

Phil Salt and Will Jacks will open the innings while Jordam Cox, Liam Livingstone, Bethell, Sam Curran and Overton will take care of the middle-order batting.

Adil Rashid is the sole front-line spinner in the playing XI with Jofra Archer leading the pace attack assisted by Reece Topley and Saqib Mahmood.

However, England have plenty of part-time options in their side to chip in for the bowler who is having a tough day in the middle.

England playing XI for 1st T20I against Australia: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley.