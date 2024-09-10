MENAFN - PR Newswire) Integrity's comprehensive of services and supports Senior Security InsurancePartners' longstanding commitment to advocacy and service for every individual

DALLAS

, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with

Senior Security Insurance Partners ("SSIP"), an independent marketing organization based in Mansfield, Ohio, and led by Sam Hoyek. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

SSIP Joins with Integrity to Leverage Innovative Technology and Proven Growth Platform to Provide More Holistic Insurance Solutions to Seniors

Continue Reading

For more than thirty years, SSIP founder Sam Hoyek has acted on his unwavering conviction to make an impact on every client's life. The agency has deep roots in its community, serving as a trusted guide for families by offering meaningful life insurance, health insurance and family legacy planning resources and solutions. Motivated by his love of teaching, Hoyek has cultivated a culture that celebrates personal and professional growth and leadership development. SSIP mirrors Integrity's community-focused spirit and is characterized by an emphasis on the longstanding relationships that have fueled its growth.

"I've known Sam and SSIP for almost 20 years and I couldn't be more excited to now unite as partners to serve even more families together," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Sam's remarkable dedication to serving communities across the world is validation of the power of servant leadership. SSIP's dedication to their values aligns perfectly with Integrity's core mission, making this a well-matched partnership. Sam and his team can now access the state-of-the-art technology and efficiency-driven resources that will allow them to focus on what matters most - serving the agency's clients, their beneficiaries and the community. We can't wait to reach more seniors across the nation together and help Americans make the most of what life brings!"

"A partnership with Integrity is more than just joining forces with a company - it's about becoming part of a family that shares our commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of seniors, one person at a time," said Sam Hoyek, President and CEO of SSIP. "Alongside Integrity, everyone at SSIP is excited to redefine what's possible in the senior market with a greater focus on innovation, service and care for every client. This pivotal partnership will empower us to broaden our reach and deepen our impact using game-changing technology and innovative solutions tailored to clients' unique needs. By gaining access to Integrity's unparalleled offerings, we can enhance our offerings, streamline our operations and ultimately provide the greatest benefit to our valued clients."

Integrity's proprietary technology equips SSIP with all the necessary functions to help agents achieve unprecedented growth by working faster and smarter. This platform of systems, products and services includes MedicareCENTER , a streamlined quoting and client enrollment solution, integrated with Ask IntegrityTM , Integrity's revolutionary AI-enabled, voice-activated customer relationship management technology. It also encompasses LeadCENTER , which offers on-demand, high-quality leads segmented

by demographic, and MarketingCENTER , which offers a library of customizable, compliant marketing assets.

Renowned industry leaders, such as Hoyek, come together through Integrity's expansive partner network to develop holistic solutions that better protect the life, health and wealth of all consumers. These trailblazers and icons guide and inspire many of the industry's foremost insurance and finance companies. Together, they are building groundbreaking initiatives and revolutionary technology that facilitate expanded choices and improved outcomes, helping all Americans plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about SSIP's partnership with Integrity, view a video at .

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are - in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit

.

About SSIP

Senior Security Insurance Partners (SSIP) is a leading insurance agency headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, specializing in health, life, retirement, long-term care and legacy planning. Committed to impacting lives one person at a time, SSIP provides personalized insurance solutions while fostering a team-oriented environment that encourages leadership and growth. Beyond insurance, SSIP actively supports local schools, donates to charities and collaborates with international organizations. As a partner of Integrity, SSIP leverages advanced resources to expand its presence as a national leader.

For more information, visit

.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED