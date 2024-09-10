Culture Biosciences And Google Cloud Announce Collaboration To Revolutionize Bioprocess Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gemini AI integration with first upstream cloud-connected bioreactors will allow scientists in bioprocess development to achieve optimal outcomes in less time.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Biosciences-a leader in automated bioprocess development, optimization and data science -announces a strategic collaboration with Cloud that will integrate Culture's real-time data monitoring and cloud-connected bioreactors with Gemini AI and other advanced data tools to accelerate the work of life science researchers.

“Our relationship with Google will transform Life Science research and development by combining real upstream cloud-connected bioreactor experiments with data science to propel the future of the industry,” said Culture's Chief Executive Officer Darcy Birse.“Our collaboration will generate tremendous insight and novel experimental designs. Together, we are empowering scientists to achieve faster, more accurate results.” This initiative is the culmination of Birse's vision for bioprocess development, bridging real-world experimentation with data science to shape the future of the industry.

Culture currently provides cloud-connected software, ConsoleTM, which enables life science researchers to remotely design, monitor and analyze experiments conducted with the company's cloud-connected 250mL and 5L bioreactors. By integrating Google Cloud tools like Gemini AI, BigQuery and Looker into ConsoleTM, Culture enhances its ability to empower life science teams with the advanced data management, automated process control and bioreactors they need to shape the future of experimental research.

Culture and Google Cloud are establishing a scalable Google Cloud architecture allowing the use of advanced data products such as Google's BigQuery and Looker to enhance Culture's Console experience. Through ongoing collaboration, the two companies intend to develop data manipulation and visualization capabilities enabled by Google Looker, natural language query with Gemini AI and, ultimately, a client-ready application available in the Google Cloud Marketplace.

"The Google Cloud SaaS Accelerator Team is excited to collaborate with Culture on its journey to transform life science research. By bringing the power of Google Cloud to Culture's Console, scientists can accelerate bioprocess development through the revolutionary use of data for novel experiment design," said Kiran Inampudi, Google Cloud SaaS Accelerator.

With support from cloud solutions and technology services provider Searce, Culture and Google Cloud have completed an initial use-case implementing advanced analytics for CHO cell culture using data gathered from Culture's high-throughput bioreactor infrastructure.

About Culture Biosciences

Culture Biosciences is transforming life science R&D with automated, scalable bioprocess development using cloud-connected bioreactors that connect data management and automated process control needed for experimental research. Culture offers complete upstream support for biopharma and synthetic biology innovations that includes dedicated suites for process analytics, cloud-native hardware and data-driven solutions for hybrid model development.

