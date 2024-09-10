UNCF Remembers The Golden Voice Of James Earl Jones

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) today joins the world in mourning the loss of esteemed James Earl Jones.

A prominent figure in the arts for decades, we have fond memories of his booming voice that burned the iconic UNCF motto,“A mind is a terrible thing to waste”® into the hearts and minds of so many Americans for decades. Because of his distinguishable voice and remarkable ability to inspire audiences across generations, UNCF's awareness grew into a national brand.

“The news of James Earl Jones's passing is heartbreaking for all of us,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “He used his gifted voice to help us launch the public service advertising campaign that made 'A mind is a terrible thing to waste'® a global slogan and raised billions of dollars to support Black students and HBCUs. He helped ensure that, today, UNCF is an enduring American institution. UNCF will forever be indebted to James Earl Jones, and we will always remember his extraordinary contribution to our mission.”

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor's degrees, 5% of master's degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF .

CONTACT: Roy Betts UNCF 2407033384 ...