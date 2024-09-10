Ruminant Feed Antibiotics Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ruminant feed antibiotics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.06 billion in 2023 to $5.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to livestock disease management, feed efficiency improvement, growth promotion, preventative measures in agriculture, veterinary prescriptions, and practices.

The ruminant feed antibiotics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory changes and restrictions, rise in alternative feed additives, consumer demand for antibiotic-free products, health and welfare concerns, industry initiatives for sustainable agriculture.

Rising demand for dairy products is expected to propel the growth of the ruminant feed antibiotics market going forward. Dairy products are milk and any of the foods made from milk, such as butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and condensed and dried milk. Antibiotics in ruminant feed can improve animal performance, as antibiotics allow farmers to produce more milk with less feed input. Ruminant feed antibiotics are used to promote milk production in dairy cows. Some antibiotics cause the rumen bacteria colony (one of four stomachs in ruminant cattle) to produce more of the compounds required by cattle for growth.

Key players in the ruminant feed antibiotics market include Elanco Animal Health Inc., Zoetis Inc., Merck And Co. Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale SA, Bayer AG, Virbac SA.

Major companies operating in the ruminant feed antibiotics market are increasing their focus on introducing broad-spectrum antibiotics to gain a competitive edge in the market. A broad-spectrum antibiotic is an antimicrobial drug that is effective against a wide range of bacteria, targeting both gram-positive and gram-negative species.

1) By Type: Tetracycline, Penicillin, Sulphonamides, Macrolides, Aminoglycosides, Cephalosporin, Other Types

2) By Animal Type: Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Other Animal Types

3) By End-User: Dairy Farm, Veterinary Hospitals, Other End-Users

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ruminant feed antibiotics market in 2023. The regions covered in the ruminant feed antibiotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Ruminant feed antibiotics refer to a kind of feed that contains a variety of additives and raw elements. These are used to treat clinical illness, prevent, and manage common disease occurrences and improve animal growth. These are classified into three types of uses in animals such as therapeutic, prophylactic and subtherapeutic.

