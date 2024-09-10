Rahul’S Repeated Reference Shows His Love For RSS, Should Visit Sangh HQ: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Tuesday took a swipe at Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's repeated reference to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his speeches while on a trip to the U.S., saying theta this gives enough hints of him developing a 'soft corner and liking' towards the Hindutva outfit.

Pramod Krishnam, speaking to IANS, said that the MP should follow in the footsteps of former President Pranab Mukherjee and pay a visit to RSS headquarters.

“This would not only open his mental faculties but would also help in understanding the organisation and also its wide array of humanitarian works that it undertakes from time to time,” said Krishnam.

Former Congress veteran Pramod Krishnam's criticism of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) came over the latter's tirade on the Sangh.

Rahul, addressing a gathering of several Indian Americans in Herndon, a Virginian suburb of Washington DC, said that RSS has a 'habit' of looking down upon one state over the other and also discriminating among languages.

Highlighting the party's fight against the injustices, Rahul said:“RSS is saying that certain states are inferior to other states. Certain languages are inferior to other languages. Certain religions are inferior to other religions. Certain communities are inferior to other communities. This is what the fight is about...that is the ideology of the RSS.”

Pramod Krishnam also reprimanded Rahul Gandhi over running down his own country and for disparaging remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while being on foreign soil.

“Rahul has every right to criticise the Prime Minister in the country. But, rebuking him in a foreign land amounts to insulting and denigrating the chair. He must understand that when he slams a country's Prime Minister on foreign soil, he is casting aspersions on the whole country, he is showing the 140 crore population in a bad light,” Krishnam said.

He also demanded that the Congress MP apologise for speaking ill about the country and elected representative while being in a foreign land.