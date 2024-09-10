Defense Ministers Of Azerbaijan, Turkiye And Georgia Sign Trilateral Agreement
A trilateral agreement was signed as part of the 11th trilateral
meeting of the defense ministers of Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and
Georgia in Batumi, Azernews reports, citing the
post shared by Turkish Defense Ministry.
It was noted that the agreement was signed by Azerbaijan's
Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Turkiye's National
Defense Minister Yashar Guler, and Georgia's Defense Minister
Irakli Chikovani.
