عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Defense Ministers Of Azerbaijan, Turkiye And Georgia Sign Trilateral Agreement

Defense Ministers Of Azerbaijan, Turkiye And Georgia Sign Trilateral Agreement


9/10/2024 10:08:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A trilateral agreement was signed as part of the 11th trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia in Batumi, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Turkish Defense Ministry.

It was noted that the agreement was signed by Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Turkiye's National Defense Minister Yashar Guler, and Georgia's Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani.

MENAFN10092024000195011045ID1108657625


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search