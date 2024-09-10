Defense Ministers Of Azerbaijan, Turkiye And Georgia Sign Trilateral Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A trilateral agreement was signed as part of the 11th trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia in Batumi, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Turkish Defense Ministry.

It was noted that the agreement was signed by Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Turkiye's National Defense Yashar Guler, and Georgia's Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani.