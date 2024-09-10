U.S. Confirms Transfer Of Iranian Ballistic Missiles To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed that Iran had sent ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine, so new sanctions against Tehran are inevitable.

This is according to the Washington Post , seen by Ukrinform.

Blinken said new sanctions would be announced later Tuesday, including measures against Iran Air.

“We've warned Tehran publicly, we've warned Tehran privately, that taking this step would be a dangerous escalation,” Blinken said.

The State Secretary emphasized that Russia had already received shipments of these missiles.

He added that Russia wiould likely use these supplies within a few weeks.

ofoftoare“

Earlier, Iranian officials denied that they were sending weapons to Russia.

As Ukrinform reported, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials, informed that Iran had sent its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. The publication notes that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles "will give Moscow another powerful military tool to use in the war against Ukraine."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urged Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to the Russian Federation.