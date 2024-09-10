Qatar, Armenia Sign Agreement To Enhance Cooperation In Labour Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Yerevan: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Armenia have agreed to enhance cooperation in the labour sector and regulate the recruitment of skilled workers from the Republic of Armenia.

Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri signed the agreement on behalf of the State of Qatar, while of Labour and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia HE Narek Mkrtchyan signed on behalf of the Republic of Armenia.

The agreement aims to enhance the of Labour's plan to attract skilled and qualified workers, increase their presence in the local market, enhance the productivity of the private sector, and improve the work environment.

According to the agreement, both parties will facilitate the recruitment of skilled workers from Armenia to Qatar and provide the local market with the necessary skills to fill job opportunities in Qatar.

The agreement is signed as part of Qatar's international cooperation strategy to improve labour recruitment, streamline procedures, protect employer and worker rights, and enhance recruitment of skilled labour through coordination with accredited offices.