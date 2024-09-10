Celebrity Hairstylist Andrea Pezzillo Launches Curly Confidence: A Specialist's Guide To Embracing Your Natural Curls

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Celebrity hairstylist and curly hair specialist, Andrea Pezzillo releases her highly anticipated book, Curly Confidence: A Specialist's Guide to Embracing Your Natural Curls. This offers readers a transformative journey into the world of curly hair, with expert advice, practical tips, and inspirational insights.

Cover of 'Curly Confidence: A Specialist's Guide to Embracing Your Natural Curls' by Andrea Pezzillo.

With over two decades of experience, Andrea Pezzillo is a leading authority on hair care. Her work has graced red carpets, TV screens, and magazines. Andrea is excited to share her extensive knowledge of caring for every type of curly hair, reflecting her belief that hair is hair, and it's the specific attributes that dictate the individualized care it needs.

"As a curly hair specialist who values the beauty and diversity of natural curls, this book is my love letter to the curly-haired community," said Andrea Pezzillo. She is committed to helping individuals understand their curls and empowering hairstylists to confidently work with all hair types. Andrea believes that "The more information the world has about curly hair, the more we can shift our culture toward greater acceptance and celebration of natural textures."

In Curly Confidence, readers are guided through the intricacies of curly hair in a clear and detailed way. Recognizing that curly hair has long been underserved in the industry, many still struggle to find the right resources to care for their curls. Curly Confidence addresses this gap by offering an extensive guide that embraces the diversity of all curls, empowering readers to confidently embrace their natural texture.

About Andrea

Andrea Pezzillo is a freelance hairstylist with more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry. In 2022, she opened her private salon in West Hollywood. Andrea is also the founder of Mane Insight, an online course that equips hairstylists with the skills to excel in all textures of curly hair. Beyond her professional achievements, Andrea is committed to philanthropy. Through Trade-Works Foundation, she has impacted the lives of over 300 youth in Jamaica, providing training in trades such as hairstyling and barbering.

Curly Confidence is now available in print and ebook formats on Amazon. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Angela Chapman

[email protected]



