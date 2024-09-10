Eggland's Best Teams Up With Chef Pati Jinich To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With A Sweepstakes, Recipes And More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fans can enter daily for the chance to win $5,000 to elevate their Latin cooking experience!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to turn your kitchen into a fiesta! In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Eggland's Best has teamed up with acclaimed Chef and TV Personality, Pati Jinich , to launch the "Latin Heritage Celebración de Huevos" Sweepstakes. Designed to celebrate the vibrant and diverse flavors of Latin culture, this egg-citing sweepstakes offers fans a chance to win incredible prizes that will elevate their culinary adventures during this celebratory time.

Eggland's Best "Latin Heritage Celebración de Huevos" Sweepstakes

Now through October 22, fans can enter daily at EBFamilySweeps for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 to elevate their Latin cooking experience, in addition to Weekly Prize packs featuring a signed cookbook from Chef Pati, her favorite salsas from La Costeña, EB branded cookware and a three-month supply of Eggland's Best eggs!

"Food is a powerful way to connect with our heritage and celebrate the diversity of our cultures," said Pati Jinich, Chef and TV Personality. "I couldn't be more excited to work with Eggland's Best on this to encourage families to explore the incredible flavors of Latin cooking, especially during Hispanic Heritage Month."

Eggland's Best collaborated on delicious Hispanic-inspired recipes with Chef Jinich, who brought her love of Mexican culture to these flavorful dishes. Among the many nutritious ingredients in Hispanic dishes, eggs are a staple, serving as a versatile source of high-quality protein and nutrients. The Burrito de Deshebrada con Huevo and Enchiladas de Chile Verde con Huevos Montados , both made with Eggland's Best eggs, are crowd-pleasing, versatile meals that can be served at any Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

"We're thrilled to team up with Chef Pati Jinich once again to honor Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing the rich culinary traditions that are central to Latin culture," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "This sweepstakes is a great way to help families honor Hispanic Heritage Month and inspire them to create delicious, nutrient-packed meals using Eggland's Best eggs."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

For recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules and how to enter, visit EBFamilySweeps. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit EgglandsBest.com

.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE

EGGLAND'S BEST "LATIN HERITAGE CELEBRACIÓN DE HUEVOS" SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older and have reached the age of majority in state of jurisdiction. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 9/10/24 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 10/22/24 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here . Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition,

Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher.

For more information, visit

.

About Chef

Pati Jinich:

Pati Jinich is the Emmy-nominated Mexican host and executive producer of both La Frontera , her PBS Primetime docuseries that reveals untold stories from the US-Mexico border and Pati's Mexican Table , which has brought Mexican flavors into American homes for more than 10 years. A James Beard award-winning chef and former political analyst, Pati has made it her life's work to build greater understanding between her two home countries: Mexico where she was born and the United States where she currently resides and is raising her family. In addition to her television work, she is a New York Times bestselling author with 3 cookbooks, including her most recent Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets , and has contributed to publications including The New York Times.

SOURCE Eggland's Best

