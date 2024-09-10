Climeco Launches Certification Program For Sustainable Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOYERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ClimeCo , the leading global decarbonization and sustainability solutions company, is excited to announce the launch of its ClimeCo Certified ProductTM Program . The program enables companies to connect with sustainability-minded consumers and transparently showcase how their purchases contribute to environmental responsibility.

Consumer demand for sustainable products is growing rapidly, but consumers often struggle to identify which companies genuinely take credible action to minimize their environmental impact. Alternatively, businesses face their own challenges; they want to communicate their sustainability efforts effectively – providing credible, data-backed, and transparent labeling without the risk of greenwashing. The program bridges this gap, allowing companies to confidently communicate their efforts to consumers while helping consumers make informed choices about the products they purchase.

The program is governed by the ClimeCo Certified ProductTM Protocol ("Protocol"), which draws upon rigorous international standards of product life-cycle assessments and carbon neutrality claims and aligns with regulations, market trends, and stakeholder input. The program is built upon the foundation of the well-known CarbonFree Product Certification, with over 5000 currently certified products that ClimeCo assumed as part of its acquisition of certain commercial assets of Carbonfund Foundation in 2022. The newly rebranded and updated program has officially become part of ClimeCo's suite of offerings, providing additional opportunities for companies to benefit from ClimeCo's vast industry expertise.

To participate in the ClimeCo Certified ProductTM Program, companies must:



Submit a cradle-to-grave life-cycle assessment of the products they seek to register

Identify and implement continual measures to reduce the products' carbon footprint Support emissions reduction and removal projects around the world to mitigate registered product carbon emissions through purchases of third-party verified carbon offsets.

Upon successful product registration, companies receive the distinct ClimeCo Certified ProductTM badge, which can be added to the product packaging and other marketing channels; they may also use the program certification to list their products on popular third-party eCommerce platforms that recognize sustainable products.

"Consumers and businesses alike have never been more driven to make positive changes and help in the critical mission of protecting the planet, but many are intimidated by the process, unsure how to get started or confused by competing claims," said ClimeCo President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Flederbach. "The ClimeCo Certified ProductTM Program is perfect for companies that want to demonstrate their leadership and prove to consumers that their products are environmentally responsible. Customers can feel confident that the ClimeCo registered products they are purchasing are sustainable, having undergone a full life cycle assessment and meeting our Protocol's rigorous emissions reduction requirements."

ClimeCo can assist you in achieving your sustainability goals while boosting sales, elevating your brand and ensuring customer satisfaction through transparent and well-documented carbon emissions assessment and reduction strategies. Contact us by email at [email protected]

or visit .

Note: The legacy CarbonFree certification is being phased out and replaced by the ClimeCo Certified ProductTM Program. Companies that are already registered in the CarbonFree program are transitioning to the new ClimeCo Certified ProductTM Program. All new applicants will be directly considered only for the ClimeCo Certified Product Program. We expect legacy certification participants to fully transition to the new program by Q2 2025.

ClimeCo is a global sustainability company headquartered in Pennsylvania, with projects and partners all over the world. Our mission is to advance the low-carbon future and restore nature with market-based solutions. We offer comprehensive services spanning environmental asset innovation, ESG and climate strategy consulting, regulatory and policy advisory, environmental credits, API solutions and climate action certification programs.

Our growing team of respected scientists and industry experts collaborate with companies of all sizes, governmental groups, NGOs and capital markets players on ESG, decarbonization and policy issues, allowing us to develop high-quality, purpose-built, end-to-end sustainability solutions with measurable impact. We are steadfastly committed to educating and empowering our clients, no matter where they are in their sustainability journey, to be confident in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

