Merkator And RMSI Partner To Accelerate Telecom Network Geospatial Transformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anup Jindal, CEO, RMSI, and Geert De Coensel, Co-Founder and CEO, Merkator, officially signing the strategic partnership agreement.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Merkator, a leading provider of next-generation inventory solutions for operators, today announced a strategic partnership with RMSI UK, a global leader in geospatial solutions and services.This collaboration, via the MarlinDT Partner agreement, aims to streamline the process of data migration and change management, enabling telecom operators to rapidly adopt Merkator's MarlinDT's innovative platform to unlock the full potential of their network data.The MarlinDT solution offers a comprehensive and accurate digital twin of telecom networks, empowering operators with invaluable insights for planning, design, construction, and operations. By leveraging geospatial technologies, MarlinDT provides a more efficient and effective approach to network management, driving operational excellence and business growth.RMSI, a global technology company with deep expertise in GIS, data migration, system integration, training, and support, will play a crucial role in assisting telecom operators in their transition to the MarlinDT platform. By combining Merkator's cutting-edge software technology with RMSI's proven service capabilities on a global basis, the partnership will deliver a seamless and successful implementation experience.“We are excited to partner with RMSI UK to accelerate the digital transformation of telecom networks,” said Luc De Heyn, CCO of Merkator.“RMSI's extensive experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable in helping operators overcome the challenges associated with data migration and change management, enabling them to realize the full benefits of our solution.”“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with MarlinDT, said Rahul Srivastava, Director of RMSI UK, leveraging our strengths to deliver a seamless network data transition and implementation experience for telecom operators. Our shared dedication to innovation and excellence will undoubtedly set new benchmarks and provide exceptional value to our clients.”RMSI and Merkator will be attending the Connected Britain event in London on September 11-12. Visitors to the event are encouraged to visit the RMSI booth #205 to learn more about the partnership and how their combined offerings can help transform their telecom networks.About RMSI - Maximizing Business ValueRMSI is a global IT company providing geospatial and software solutions to clients in sectors ranging from utilities, communications, navigation & location-based services, natural resources, land & infrastructure, to government & funding agencies.RMSI is one of the largest geospatial employers with an employee base of over 5500 resources and is consistently ranked amongst the top companies to work for. RMSI has three state of the art development centers in India, and six fully owned international subsidiaries in US, Canada, Australia, UK, Middle East and Bahrain.For more information on RMSI, please visitRMSI Press Contact:Shivangi Agarwal...Mobile: 44-7340720606RMSI LimitedDavidson House, Forbury Square, Reading, RG1 3EUUnited KingdomAbout MerkatorMerkator is a leading European player in the world of geospatial software, data and services to empower utility network operators and smart cities with the power of the map. MarlinDT provides the Telecom Digital Twin for telecom network operators, supporting the full network lifecycle and provide the network intelligence across the operator. Founded in 2008, the Merkator Group has more than 180 employees.For more information on Merkator, please visitMerkator Press Contact:Luc De Heyn...MERKATOR nv/saVliegwezenlaan 481731 ZellikBelgium...

Shivangi Agarwal

RMSI Private Limited

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.