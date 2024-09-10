Grasons Celebrates 10Th Anniversary Of Franchising With Record Growth, 50Th Franchise Milestone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons a leading provider of professional estate sale and business liquidation services and member of Evive Brands , announced today the celebration of its 10th anniversary of franchising. Over the past decade, Grasons has grown into a trusted name in the industry, and this year marks a significant achievement as the company reached its 50th franchise milestone.

2024 has been a remarkable year for Grasons, with the company experiencing record growth. Since January, Grasons welcomed 10 new franchisees to its expanding network, further solidifying its position as a leader in the estate sale industry. The new franchise locations include John's Creek, Tucker, Alpharetta and Columbus, GA; Aurora, Boulder and Lakewood, CO; and three territories in Nashville, TN.

"This year's success highlights the hard work and dedication of our franchisees and the strong foundation we've built over the past decade," said Brad Roop, Grasons Interim Brand Leader. "Reaching 50 franchises is a significant milestone for us, and we're excited to continue expanding our reach and helping more communities with our expert estate sale services."

Grasons' franchise model offers entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to tap into multiple revenue streams. Franchisees benefit from eight distinct services, including estate sales, business liquidation, staging, debris removal, and clean-out services. This comprehensive model has proven successful for franchisees, allowing them to diversify income sources and remain resilient in a dynamic economic environment.

As the U.S. population continues to age, with over 10,000 Americans turning 65 daily, the great downsizing has begun with the demand for estate sale services on the rise. Grasons franchisees are well-positioned to meet this growing need, providing essential services to both individual and commercial clients.

Beyond financial success, Grasons franchisees also benefit from a strong work-life balance. The company's support system, including comprehensive training, marketing, and ongoing coaching, allows franchise owners to build profitable businesses while maintaining control over their schedules. "Grasons has given me the flexibility to thrive in my business while still being present for my family," said Becca Nagle, franchisee of Grasons of James River.

As Grasons celebrates its 10th anniversary, the company remains dedicated to supporting its franchisees, growing its brand, and maintaining its commitment to excellence in the estate sale industry.

