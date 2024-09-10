First Installment Of Greed, Guts And Glory Newsletter, Authored By Anthony Milewski, For The Commodities Sector Launches

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Oregon Group, a leader in insights and analysis, is thrilled to announce the publication of the first installment to its newsletter with an article titled "The Art of Betting on Maybe – Junior Minors as an Options Trade." This article provides readers with a fresh and strategic approach to investing in the junior sector, known for its volatility and potential for substantial returns.

Drawing from over two decades of experience in debt and equity financings totaling more than US$2 billion, the article's author offers a unique framework for considering junior mining companies as options trades. This perspective emphasizes the importance of timing, risk management, and a deep understanding of the underlying commodities.

"Our latest publication offers critical insights into the junior mining sector, offering both seasoned investors and those new to the space a practical guide on how to capitalize on these opportunities," said Anthony Milewski, founder of The Oregon Group. "We believe this article will serve as an essential resource for anyone looking to navigate the complexities of the commodities market."

The Art of Betting on Maybe – Junior Minors as an Options Trade is now available on The Oregon Group's website, , and will be featured in the September edition of Greed Guts and Glory (GGG). Readers can expect a candid and informative discussion on how to effectively manage the risks and rewards associated with junior mining investments

Why "Greed, Guts, and Glory"?

The commodities market is constantly evolving and staying ahead of the curve requires a deep understanding of its complexities. Anthony has shared his perspective and strategies across traditional big media platforms, like Bloomberg, CNN and the Financial Times. Now, with commodity markets at an historic pivot point, he wants to build and share his insights directly with speculators.

"Trading has no time for niceties, just greed, guts and glory. So as the old adage goes, 'if you want to do something new, you have to stop doing something old,'" says Anthony. "This newsletter is my way of embracing change and focusing on building a community of speculators who can learn from each other, share opportunities, and navigate the market together."

What to Expect from "Greed, Guts, and Glory"



Insights and Strategies: Anthony will share his thoughts on the commodities space, providing readers with valuable insights and effective strategies

Market Opportunities: Discover new opportunities in the ever-changing market landscape

Community Engagement: Join a community of speculators and investors who are passionate about the commodities market Personal Anecdotes and Lessons: Learn from Anthony's extensive experience, including the wins, losses, and everything in between

About Anthony Milewski

Anthony has served as a founder, advisor, director, executive and investor across a variety of commodities, jurisdictions and companies. To date, he has been involved in companies raising billions of dollars to expand their businesses.

His involvement in various financing deals, structures, and commodities, help provide valuable insights and experiences. His new newsletter, "Greed, Guts, and Glory," aims to share his knowledge and build a community of speculators and investors.

Stay connected with Anthony at







About The Oregon Group

The Oregon Group is an investment research company founded by independent capital markets experts. The company is focused on a variety of key investment trends related to commodities and energy transition.

Stay connected with us on social media:





