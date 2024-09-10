FAST COMPANY NAMES LEAFLINK TO 100 BEST WORKPLACES FOR INNOVATORS LIST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LeafLink selected from more than 1,000 companies evaluated by Fast Company

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafLink, the nation's largest cannabis wholesale platform, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company Magazine's 2024 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators list.

LeafLink was selected from more than 1,000 companies that were evaluated by Fast Company.

As one of the only 100 companies named to Fast Company's list,

LeafLink was recognized as an innovator that's helping transform the cannabis industry with tools to improve efficiency and drive growth. Since 2016, the LeafLink team has been at the forefront of driving innovation in the cannabis industry, reshaping how businesses connect and transact. As the first to launch a wholesale cannabis marketplace and the first to offer a B2B advertising solution in the space, LeafLink continues to push boundaries with cutting-edge solutions. These new tools include digital payment options like

Direct Pay and Payment-on-Sell-Through (PoST) that are designed to build trust between wholesale buyers and sellers and reduce the industry's reliance on cash. With the July 2024 acquisition of Dama Financial , a leading cannabis banking platform, LeafLink aims to empower businesses with secure, compliant financial solutions-elevating industry standards to match those of more established sectors.

"Cannabis is one of the most complex industries I have ever worked in," said

Artie Minson, CEO of LeafLink. "Operators in our industry need to be commended for their dedication to learning and mastering so many facets of running a business in an emerging industry. We're humbled and honored to be recognised with this award. Our teams are relentlessly passionate and committed to solving our industry's biggest challenges. We will continue to make LeafLink a rewarding place to be if you're hungry to make a positive impact on the industry."

LeafLink CEO Artie Minson also recently joined Fast Company's Impact Council. Artie joined LeafLink in 2022 as president and chief operating officer and was named CEO last year. Artie previously held executive positions with WeWork, Time Warner Cable, and AOL.

About LeafLink

Founded in 2016, LeafLink is the wholesale cannabis industry's leading B2B technology platform helping thousands of customers in 30 markets buy, sell, pay and ship orders. LeafLink believes that better access to modern financial services will propel the industry towards sustainable growth. In July of 2024 LeafLink announced the acquisition of leading cannabis banking platform Dama Financial and was also awarded Green Market Report's Best Cannabis Fintech .

