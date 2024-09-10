(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. – Usiminas (the "Offeror"), a corporation (sociedade por ações) organized under the laws of Brazil, announces that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer")
for
up to US$285.0
million
in
aggregate principal
amount (subject
to
increase or
decrease
by
the
Offeror, in its sole discretion, the "Maximum Tender Amount") of outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), issued by Usiminas International S.à r.l., a private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée) organized under the laws of Luxembourg. The Notes are fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Offeror.
The Tender Offer is made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offer to purchase, dated September
10, 2024
(the
"Offer
to
Purchase"), including, among other things, the Financing Condition.
Any
capitalized
term
used
but
not
defined in this
press
release has the respective meaning set forth in the Offer to Purchase.
The following
table
sets
forth
the
material
pricing terms
of
the
Tender
Offer:
|
Title of Security
|
CUSIP / ISIN
|
Principal Amount
Outstanding
|
Early Tender
Premium(1)
|
Tender Offer
Consideration(2)
|
Total Consideration(3)
|
5.875% Senior Notes
due 2026
|
Rule 144A: 91734JAA8 / US91734JAA88
Regulation S: L95806AA0 / USL95806AA06
|
US$750,000,000
|
US$30.00
|
US$972.50
|
US$1,002.50
__________________
|
(1)
|
Per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase.
|
(2)
|
The amount to be paid for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase. In addition, Accrued Interest will be paid.
|
(3)
|
The amount to be paid for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase. The Total Consideration includes the Tender Offer Consideration plus an Early Tender Premium of US$30.00 for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes. In addition, Accrued Interest will be paid.
The Tender
Offer
will
expire
at
5:00
p.m.,
New
York
City
time,
on
October 8,
2024,
unless
extended by
the
Offeror (such time and date, as it may be extended, the "Expiration Date"). The deadline for Holders to validly tender (and not validly withdraw) Notes in the Tender Offer and be eligible to receive payment
of the Total Consideration, which includes the Tender Offer Consideration and the Early Tender Premium, will be 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on September
23,
2024,
unless
extended by
the
Offeror
(such
time
and
date,
as
it
may
be
extended,
the
"Early
Tender Date").
The "Total Consideration" for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be the amount set forth in the table above, which includes the early tender premium set forth in the table above (the "Early Tender Premium") and the Tender Offer Consideration set forth in the table above (the "Tender Offer Consideration"). Holders who validly tender Notes after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date and whose Notes are accepted for purchase will not be entitled to receive the Early Tender Premium and will therefore be entitled to receive only the Tender Offer Consideration and not the Total Consideration.
The Offeror, in its sole discretion, may elect to purchase Notes that are validly tendered and
not validly withdrawn
at
or
prior
to
the
Early
Tender
Date
(and
whose
Notes
are
accepted for
purchase) on a date that is expected to be
four
business days following the Early Tender Date but before the Expiration Date. If the Offeror does not, in its sole discretion, elect to pay for such early tendered Notes prior to the Expiration Date, then all Notes up to the Maximum Tender Amount that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer will be accepted for purchase on a date that is expected to be two business days following the Expiration Date or as promptly as practicable thereafter.
Withdrawal rights with respect to tendered Notes will terminate at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September
23,
2024,
unless
extended
by
the Offeror
(such
time
and
date,
as
it
may
be
extended,
the
"Withdrawal Date").
Accordingly,
following the
Withdrawal
Date, Notes
validly
tendered,
including
Notes
tendered prior to the Withdrawal Date and Notes tendered thereafter, may no longer be validly withdrawn except in certain limited
circumstances
where
additional
withdrawal
rights
are
required by
applicable
law
(as
determined
by
the Offeror).
If the purchase of all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date would cause the Offeror to accept for purchase an aggregate principal amount of Notes that exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, then the Tender Offer will be oversubscribed at the Early Tender Date and, assuming
satisfaction
or
waiver of
the
conditions
to the
Tender Offer,
the
Offeror will
purchase
on,
at
its
option, the
Early
Settlement
Date
or
the
Final
Settlement
Date
Notes
validly tendered
(and
not
validly
withdrawn)
at
or prior to
the Early Tender
Date
and accepted
for
purchase on
a
prorated
basis
according to the
principal amount of such Notes, such that the Offeror purchases an aggregate principal amount of Notes that does not exceed the Maximum Tender Amount.
If
the
Tender
Offer
is
not
oversubscribed
and the Maximum Tender Amount has not been reached at
the
Early
Tender
Date
and
the
purchase of
all
Notes
validly
tendered after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date (when combined with all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date) would cause the
Offeror to accept for purchase an aggregate principal amount of Notes that exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, then the Tender Offer
will
be
oversubscribed
at
the
Expiration
Date
and,
assuming satisfaction
or
waiver
of
the
conditions
to
the Tender Offer, the Offeror will purchase on the Final Settlement Date Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase, as follows:
first,
to
the
extent
there was
no
Early
Settlement
Date, all
Notes
validly tendered
(and
not
validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date; and
second,
all
Notes validly
tendered
after the
Early
Tender Date
but
at
or
prior to
the
Expiration
Date,
on a prorated basis according to the principal amount of such Notes, such that the Offeror purchases an aggregate principal amount of Notes that does not exceed the Maximum Tender Amount.
All tendered
Notes
not
accepted
will
be
promptly credited
to
the
Holder's
account with
DTC
or
otherwise returned to the Holder without cost.
The Offeror's
obligation
to
accept
for
purchase,
and
to
pay
for,
Notes validly
tendered
and
not
validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer, subject to the Maximum Tender Amount, is conditioned upon the satisfaction or, when applicable, waiver of certain conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including the Financing Condition.
The Offeror has the right to amend or terminate the
Tender Offer at any time and to increase or decrease the Maximum Tender Amount in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law. If the Tender Offer is terminated at any
time,
the
Notes
tendered
will
be
promptly returned
to
the
tendering
Holders without
compensation
or
cost
to such Holders
and will remain
outstanding. The Offeror reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to
not accept any tenders of Notes for any reason. The Offeror and its affiliates reserve the absolute
right, in their sole discretion, from time to time to redeem or purchase any Notes that remain outstanding after the Expiration Date through open
market
purchases,
privately
negotiated
transactions,
tender
offers,
exchange offers
or
otherwise,
upon
such terms
and
at
such
prices
as
they
may
determine,
which may
be more
or
less
than
the
price
to
be
paid
pursuant
to the Tender Offer.
Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available to Holders from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and
the information
agent
for
the
Tender
Offer
(the
"Tender
and
Information
Agent").
Requests
for
copies of
the
Offer to Purchase should be directed to the Tender and Information Agent at +1 (800) 669-5550 (toll-free), +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect) or
[email protected] .
The Offeror
has
engaged Itau
BBA
USA Securities,
Inc. to act as dealer manager (the "Dealer Manager") in connection with the Tender Offer. In such capacity, the Dealer Manager may contact Holders regarding the Tender Offer and may request brokers, dealers, commercial banks, trust companies and other nominees to forward
the
Offer
to
Purchase
and related materials
to
beneficial
owners of
Notes.
The
Dealer
Manager can
be contacted at its telephone numbers set forth on the back cover page of the Offer to Purchase with questions regarding the Tender Offer.
Neither
the
Offer
to
Purchase
nor
any
related documents
have
been
filed
with
the
U.S.
Securities
and
Exchange Commission, nor have any such documents been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or
regulatory
authority of
any
country.
No authority has
passed upon the accuracy or adequacy
of the Offer to Purchase or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.
Under
no
circumstances
shall
this
press release
constitute
an
offer
to
buy
or
the
solicitation
of
an
offer to
sell
the Notes or any other securities of the Offeror or any of its affiliates in the United States, Brazil or in any other jurisdiction.
The Tender Offer is not being made to, nor will the Offeror accept tenders of Notes from, Holders in any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offer would not be in compliance with the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdiction.
Important
Notice
Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non- historical nature or that relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that
the
transactions
described
in
this
press
release will
be
consummated
or
as
to
the
ultimate
terms of
any such transactions. The Offeror does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking
statements,
whether
as
a
result of
new
information
or
future events
or
for
any
other
reason.
Disclaimer
This press release must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This press release and the Offer to Purchase contain important information that must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Tender
Offer.
If any
Holder
is
in
any doubt as
to the action it
should take,
it
is
recommended to
seek its
own legal, tax, accounting and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. None of the Offeror, the Dealer Manager, the Tender and Information
Agent or any affiliate of
such persons expresses any opinion as
to whether
the terms
of the
Tender
Offer are
fair
to
any
Holder. Holders
must
make
their
own
decision
as
to
whether to
tender
any
Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.
SOURCE Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A.
