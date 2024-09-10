(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. – Usiminas (the "Offeror"), a corporation (sociedade por ações) organized under the laws of Brazil, announces that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer")

for

up to US$285.0

million

in

aggregate principal

amount (subject

to

increase or

decrease

by

the

Offeror, in its sole discretion, the "Maximum Tender Amount") of outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), issued by Usiminas International S.à r.l., a private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée) organized under the laws of Luxembourg. The Notes are fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Offeror. The Tender Offer is made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offer to purchase, dated September

10, 2024

(the

"Offer

to

Purchase"), including, among other things, the Financing Condition.

Any

capitalized

term

used

but

not

defined in this

press

release has the respective meaning set forth in the Offer to Purchase. The following

table

sets

forth

the

material

pricing terms

of

the

Tender

Offer:

Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Principal Amount

Outstanding Early Tender

Premium(1) Tender Offer

Consideration(2) Total Consideration(3) 5.875% Senior Notes

due 2026 Rule 144A: 91734JAA8 / US91734JAA88 Regulation S: L95806AA0 / USL95806AA06 US$750,000,000 US$30.00 US$972.50 US$1,002.50

__________________

(1) Per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase. (2) The amount to be paid for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase. In addition, Accrued Interest will be paid. (3) The amount to be paid for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase. The Total Consideration includes the Tender Offer Consideration plus an Early Tender Premium of US$30.00 for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes. In addition, Accrued Interest will be paid.

The Tender

Offer

will

expire

at

5:00

p.m.,

New

York

City

time,

on

October 8,

2024,

unless

extended by

the

Offeror (such time and date, as it may be extended, the "Expiration Date"). The deadline for Holders to validly tender (and not validly withdraw) Notes in the Tender Offer and be eligible to receive payment

of the Total Consideration, which includes the Tender Offer Consideration and the Early Tender Premium, will be 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on September

23,

2024,

unless

extended by

the

Offeror

(such

time

and

date,

as

it

may

be

extended,

the

"Early

Tender Date").

The "Total Consideration" for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be the amount set forth in the table above, which includes the early tender premium set forth in the table above (the "Early Tender Premium") and the Tender Offer Consideration set forth in the table above (the "Tender Offer Consideration"). Holders who validly tender Notes after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date and whose Notes are accepted for purchase will not be entitled to receive the Early Tender Premium and will therefore be entitled to receive only the Tender Offer Consideration and not the Total Consideration.

The Offeror, in its sole discretion, may elect to purchase Notes that are validly tendered and

not validly withdrawn

at

or

prior

to

the

Early

Tender

Date

(and

whose

Notes

are

accepted for

purchase) on a date that is expected to be

four

business days following the Early Tender Date but before the Expiration Date. If the Offeror does not, in its sole discretion, elect to pay for such early tendered Notes prior to the Expiration Date, then all Notes up to the Maximum Tender Amount that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer will be accepted for purchase on a date that is expected to be two business days following the Expiration Date or as promptly as practicable thereafter.

Withdrawal rights with respect to tendered Notes will terminate at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September

23,

2024,

unless

extended

by

the Offeror

(such

time

and

date,

as

it

may

be

extended,

the

"Withdrawal Date").

Accordingly,

following the

Withdrawal

Date, Notes

validly

tendered,

including

Notes

tendered prior to the Withdrawal Date and Notes tendered thereafter, may no longer be validly withdrawn except in certain limited

circumstances

where

additional

withdrawal

rights

are

required by

applicable

law

(as

determined

by

the Offeror).

If the purchase of all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date would cause the Offeror to accept for purchase an aggregate principal amount of Notes that exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, then the Tender Offer will be oversubscribed at the Early Tender Date and, assuming

satisfaction

or

waiver of

the

conditions

to the

Tender Offer,

the

Offeror will

purchase

on,

at

its

option, the

Early

Settlement

Date

or

the

Final

Settlement

Date

Notes

validly tendered

(and

not

validly

withdrawn)

at

or prior to

the Early Tender

Date

and accepted

for

purchase on

a

prorated

basis

according to the

principal amount of such Notes, such that the Offeror purchases an aggregate principal amount of Notes that does not exceed the Maximum Tender Amount.

If

the

Tender

Offer

is

not

oversubscribed

and the Maximum Tender Amount has not been reached at

the

Early

Tender

Date

and

the

purchase of

all

Notes

validly

tendered after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date (when combined with all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date) would cause the

Offeror to accept for purchase an aggregate principal amount of Notes that exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, then the Tender Offer

will

be

oversubscribed

at

the

Expiration

Date

and,

assuming satisfaction

or

waiver

of

the

conditions

to

the Tender Offer, the Offeror will purchase on the Final Settlement Date Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase, as follows:



first,

to

the

extent

there was

no

Early

Settlement

Date, all

Notes

validly tendered

(and

not

validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date; and second,

all

Notes validly

tendered

after the

Early

Tender Date

but

at

or

prior to

the

Expiration

Date,

on a prorated basis according to the principal amount of such Notes, such that the Offeror purchases an aggregate principal amount of Notes that does not exceed the Maximum Tender Amount.

All tendered

Notes

not

accepted

will

be

promptly credited

to

the

Holder's

account with

DTC

or

otherwise returned to the Holder without cost.

The Offeror's

obligation

to

accept

for

purchase,

and

to

pay

for,

Notes validly

tendered

and

not

validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer, subject to the Maximum Tender Amount, is conditioned upon the satisfaction or, when applicable, waiver of certain conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including the Financing Condition.

The Offeror has the right to amend or terminate the

Tender Offer at any time and to increase or decrease the Maximum Tender Amount in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law. If the Tender Offer is terminated at any

time,

the

Notes

tendered

will

be

promptly returned

to

the

tendering

Holders without

compensation

or

cost

to such Holders

and will remain

outstanding. The Offeror reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to

not accept any tenders of Notes for any reason. The Offeror and its affiliates reserve the absolute

right, in their sole discretion, from time to time to redeem or purchase any Notes that remain outstanding after the Expiration Date through open

market

purchases,

privately

negotiated

transactions,

tender

offers,

exchange offers

or

otherwise,

upon

such terms

and

at

such

prices

as

they

may

determine,

which may

be more

or

less

than

the

price

to

be

paid

pursuant

to the Tender Offer.

Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available to Holders from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and

the information

agent

for

the

Tender

Offer

(the

"Tender

and

Information

Agent").

Requests

for

copies of

the

Offer to Purchase should be directed to the Tender and Information Agent at +1 (800) 669-5550 (toll-free), +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect) or

[email protected] .

The Offeror

has

engaged Itau

BBA

USA Securities,

Inc. to act as dealer manager (the "Dealer Manager") in connection with the Tender Offer. In such capacity, the Dealer Manager may contact Holders regarding the Tender Offer and may request brokers, dealers, commercial banks, trust companies and other nominees to forward

the

Offer

to

Purchase

and related materials

to

beneficial

owners of

Notes.

The

Dealer

Manager can

be contacted at its telephone numbers set forth on the back cover page of the Offer to Purchase with questions regarding the Tender Offer.

Neither

the

Offer

to

Purchase

nor

any

related documents

have

been

filed

with

the

U.S.

Securities

and

Exchange Commission, nor have any such documents been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or

regulatory

authority of

any

country.

No authority has

passed upon the accuracy or adequacy

of the Offer to Purchase or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

Under

no

circumstances

shall

this

press release

constitute

an

offer

to

buy

or

the

solicitation

of

an

offer to

sell

the Notes or any other securities of the Offeror or any of its affiliates in the United States, Brazil or in any other jurisdiction.

The Tender Offer is not being made to, nor will the Offeror accept tenders of Notes from, Holders in any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offer would not be in compliance with the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdiction.

Important

Notice

Regarding Forward-Looking

Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non- historical nature or that relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that

the

transactions

described

in

this

press

release will

be

consummated

or

as

to

the

ultimate

terms of

any such transactions. The Offeror does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any

forward-looking

statements,

whether

as

a

result of

new

information

or

future events

or

for

any

other

reason.

Disclaimer

This press release must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This press release and the Offer to Purchase contain important information that must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Tender

Offer.

If any

Holder

is

in

any doubt as

to the action it

should take,

it

is

recommended to

seek its

own legal, tax, accounting and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. None of the Offeror, the Dealer Manager, the Tender and Information

Agent or any affiliate of

such persons expresses any opinion as

to whether

the terms

of the

Tender

Offer are

fair

to

any

Holder. Holders

must

make

their

own

decision

as

to

whether to

tender

any

Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

