Seeq Appoints Vertix As First Master Regional VAR Partner For The Caribbean And Latin American Region

Seeq , a leader in industrial analytics and AI, and Vertix Technologies SAC, a solutions-driven company specializing in 4.0, digital transformation and advanced analytics for the process industries, jointly announce the appointment of Vertix as the first Seeq Master Regional VAR (MRV) partner, specializing in the Caribbean and Latin American (CALA) region. This new partnership designation is reserved for select partners that possess the highest level of Seeq maturity and commitment to customer success in a dedicated region. This advancement is a testament to the fruitful collaboration between Seeq and Vertix, acknowledging Vertix's unparalleled expertise in this region. As the first MRV, Vertix will also launch the first Seeq Regional Authorized Training Center in Lima, Peru.

Vertix is a longstanding certified partner of Seeq with extensive knowledge of the Seeq advanced analytics and AI platform and significant experience across oil and gas, mining, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper and other process industry domains. Vertix is uniquely positioned to deliver substantial benefits and swift returns on investment for customers and partners, supporting some of the largest mining and metal organizations in Latin America. As an MRV partner, they will continue to evangelize the value of Seeq directly and through other Seeq partners within the region.

"We are thrilled to become Seeq's Master Regional VAR for the Caribbean and Latin America," says Daniel Villón, General Manager at Vertix. "This recognition confirms the significant positive influence we have on our customers and our eagerness to enable and support other partners in the region to do the same. We firmly believe that by forging collaborative partnerships-combining our Seeq expertise with our deep understanding of the CALA region and the process industries-we can accelerate our customers' journey towards achieving their business objectives."

Vertix was selected for its deep competency and dedication to working with customers in CALA to grow their Seeq adoption and usage, resulting in improved decision-making and increased production efficiency.

In 2024, Vertix will launch the first Seeq Regional Authorized Training Center in Lima, Peru, providing Seeq's instructor-led training for both partners and customers in the region to improve technical training and certification efficacy. All trainings will be delivered by Seeq-certified instructors in English, Spanish or Portuguese following the Seeq approach and requirements.

Vertix was previously named the 2023 Seeq Partner of the Year – Operational Excellence and 2022 Seeq Partner of the Year – Latin America. Additionally, Vertix was selected as one of the founding members of the Seeq Partner Advisory Council in 2022, where it continues to play an active role.

"Seeq is excited to build on our ongoing success with Vertix by naming them our first Master Regional VAR," said Vince Heidenreich, Vice President Global Partnerships and Ecosystem. "Through substantial regional account growth and expansions, as well as their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional customer support, Vertix consistently exemplifies the excellence required of this new partner designation."

Seeq delivers a self-service, industrial analytics, AI and monitoring platform that accesses and leverages vast amounts of historically underused data. By incorporating leading-edge technologies, including AI, machine learning and other capabilities, into its platform and leveraging its global partner network, Seeq powers a range of use cases for employees across the enterprise to accelerate digital transformation outcomes such as operational excellence and profitability, workforce upskilling, and sustainability.

Seeq's global growth is accelerating through ecosystem partnerships and commitment to cloud-based computing. Seeq is available worldwide through a global partner network of cloud service providers and system integrators, which provides training and other value-added services in addition to resale support for Seeq in over 40 countries.

To learn more about Vertix Technologies SAC and its expertise in the Caribbean and Latin American region, visit: .



To learn more about the Seeq partner ecosystem, visit: .

About Vertix Technologies

Founded in 2016 in Lima, Peru, Vertix assists industrial organizations in their digital transformation process, offering comprehensive solutions for Industry 4.0, data connectivity, orchestration, storage and advanced analytics to generate value for industrial operations. With established partnerships with leading software vendors and a team of engineers specialized in integration and high value-added services, such as business intelligence and data science, Vertix aligns digital transformation with business objectives to ensure a high return on investment for its customers. Vertix's Massive Transformative Purpose (MTP) is "to transform the entire industry" in every aspect, starting with technology and extending to people. To learn more about Vertix, visit .

About Seeq Corporation

Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics, AI, and enterprise monitoring for industrial companies, delivers a self-service, enterprise SaaS platform and solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Energy, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, materials, mining, utility, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit .

