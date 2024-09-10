Rentspree Announces Income Verification New Feature Will Support Fraud Prevention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Report Feature Launched in Partnership with Mastercard's Finicity

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree, the top-rated provider of rental software in the U.S., announced the launch of its new income verification report. This innovative tool confirms an applicant's income based on their account transactions from the past 12 to 24 months, thereby boosting accuracy and cutting down on potential fraud.



RentSpree has partnered with Finicity, a Mastercard company, which powers the entire process. Finicity provides a one-time encrypted connection during which an applicant is prompted to log into their bank account, thereby generating a detailed financial report.



Income verification is a critical need for rental agents, supplementing traditional credit reports by offering a comprehensive view of an applicant's financial stability and their capacity to meet rent obligations. As RentSpree's fourth report offering-alongside credit, background, and eviction details- the new feature significantly reduces the time agents spend on manual document requests and reviews, enabling a quick assessment of an applicant's ability to fulfill their rent commitments.

"This enhancement provides substantial value to our users and addresses a significant pain point faced by rental agents," stated Michael Lucarelli, CEO and Co-Founder of RentSpree. "This feature facilitates the rapid verification of an applicant's income based on actual transactions, providing clear evidence of their capacity to afford the monthly rent."

A recent NMHC Pulse Survey including responses from leading apartment owners, developers and managers highlighted the prevalence of fraud in the real estate sector, with about 93 percent of respondents reporting incidents of fraud over the past year. Common issues included falsified pay stubs, misrepresented application information, identity theft, and fraudulent payment methods.

"It's extremely challenging to accurately assess the income of rental property applicants," said Lucarelli. "This is a possible fraud and financial risk in the event that a future tenant cannot pay their rent, which then results in lost rental income and possibly legal costs."

Known for its user-friendly rental management software, RentSpree consistently delivers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline the rental process. This latest feature underscores the company's commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability for rental agents and property managers.

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps easily connect real estate agents, landlords, and renters. The platform is trusted across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management that help simplify the rental process for all. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over two million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Visit RentSpree for more information.

