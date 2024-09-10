عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Virbac : Declaration Of The Number Of Shares And Voting Rights 08/2024


9/10/2024 9:47:12 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND voting RIGHTS

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital
(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French financial market Authority – Autorité
des Marchés Financiers)

Quotation place: Euronext Paris
Compartiment A
ISIN code: FR0000031577

Date Total number of shares representing the share capital Total number of voting rights
August, 31 2024 8 458 000 Gross total of voting rights : 12 776 794
Net total* of voting rights : 12 693 388

Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.

VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health
NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: ...
Website:

Attachment

  • Total_nb_of_voting_rights_and_shares_31_08_2024

MENAFN10092024004107003653ID1108657535


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search