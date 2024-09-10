Canon Announces Collaboration With Workflow Software Leaders For Upcoming Labelstream LS2000 Inkjet Press

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Open architecture design supports 4.0 future

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced collaborations in digital inkjet label printing with software leaders Esko, Hybrid Software, OneVision, and Ultimate Tech for the upcoming LabelStream LS2000 inkjet press.1 The LabelStream LS2000 inkjet press' open architecture provides the integration of the Factory 4.0 process of deploying intelligent digital technologies into and industrial processes.

The announcement comes as Canon U.S.A. is displaying a diverse portfolio of solutions, ranging from desktop printers to high production presses, at Labelexpo Americas at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, with Canon's booth located at No. 5803 in Hall F.

The LabelStream LS2000 inkjet press, designed to serve the surging demand for digital, high-quality label converting, implements many newly developed Canon technologies, such as high-density aqueous ink, printhead, advanced fixing system and a variety of automation features designed to support efficient production.

Workflow leaders include:



Esko: A global provider of integrated software and hardware solutions that accelerate the go-to-market process of packaged goods. Serving more than 25,000 customers in more than 140 countries, Esko is dedicated to providing an innovative, integrated platform and comprehensive portfolio of tools that intelligently, connect, automate, and accelerate the concept to market processes for packaged products.



Hybrid Software: Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Its subsidiary companies are color technology experts ColorLogic , printing software developers Global Graphics Software , enterprise software developer Hybrid Software , 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D , the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron .



OneVision Software AG: Serves as an international software manufacturer for automation of production processes in the printing and publishing sectors as well as numerous other industry segments. For almost 30 years, the company ́s automation solutions have helped more than 3,000 customers worldwide. As a globally active company, OneVision comprises entities in Germany, USA, Great Britain, France, Brazil, Singapore and India.

Ultimate Tech: Print service providers worldwide can benefit from increased productivity in a digital and hybrid environment thanks to Ultimate Tech's innovative and automation driven software solutions. Ultimate Tech and their imposition software, Ultimate Impostrip®supports the print industry community, bringing unique and proven capability to centralize and simplify through performance and flexibility with automation of print production workflows.

“We are excited to preview the capabilities of the upcoming LabelStream LS2000 inkjet press that is designed to help meet the ever-changing demands for digital, high-quality label converting,” said Shinichi“Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc.“We look forward to Labelexpo Americas and demonstrating how our products can contribute towards efficient and versatile label production.”

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.



Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 The LabelStream LS2000 inkjet press is currently scheduled to be generally available to the U.S. market in the second half of 2025. This product is currently under development and not available for sale or use in the Americas. Specifications and features may change, and no assurances can be given that this solution, in the current or any other form, will be made available for sale or use in the Americas. This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

