Skillable And Cornerstone Announce Partnership To Bring Hands-On Learning To Cornerstone Curated Subscriptions

The strategic partnership will engage millions of learners with interactive hands-on training to safely practice skills through test environments.

NEW RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on experiences that build and validate skills, today announced a strategic partnership with Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, the global leader in workforce agility solutions. Together, Skillable and Cornerstone will engage millions of learners with interactive hands-on training to practice skills safely through test environments that replicate real-life problems, applications and scenarios. This partnership comes at a timely point for all organizations as IDC research indicates that 90% of organizations worldwide will feel the pain of the IT skills crisis by 2026. To adapt, organizations need to employ learning strategies that go beyond traditional modalities to train employees for the roles they have today as well as the skills they'll need in the future.

Skillable Challenges , an extensive library of hands-on learning labs on technical topics and technologies, is now available in Cornerstone's Professional Skills, Technology, Public Sector, Public Sector Technology and SMB Essentials Curated Subscriptions. Additional a-la-carte solutions will be available for customers who require a custom hands-on solution that goes beyond what's included in the subscription.

The partnership gives Cornerstone customers access to hands-on learning experiences that strengthen and validate skill-based performance and application. Skillable provides learners with safe production environments to practice technical skills including AI, machine learning data engineering, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and more. With real-time feedback within the lab and by learner experience level and step-by-step guidance, individuals get confidence and true job-readiness for their roles. Skillable Challenges simulate tasks that an individual will complete in the real world, providing demonstrated skill insights for management and leadership.

Dave Reed, SVP of Corporate and Business Development at Skillable said,“Research shows that individuals learn skills faster and retain information for longer if they are offered experiential learning. We want to make it simple for organizations to build and deliver lab environments through our market-leading platform – becoming the de facto way for virtual hands-on learning and performance-based skill validation. The partnership between Skillable and Cornerstone is a key part of this, bringing labs, and all of their benefits, to the wider HCM and learning community.”

Kate Rotunno, VP Content Strategy and Operations at Cornerstone, said,“Through our partnership with Skillable, Cornerstone is empowering organizations to skill millions of learners in safe environments, reducing risk and maintaining organizational continuity and performance and preparing talent for the future. Experiential learning opportunities are a growing interest from our customers, so we are thrilled to now offer Skillable's labs in core skills today like data science, AI, IT operations, cloud infrastructure, and business productivity as part of our offering.”

Learn more about the partnership at a dedicated webinar , October 1, 12pm ET.

