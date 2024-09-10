Bioveritas Selected For Top Pitch Competition At 21St Annual Rice Alliance Energy Tech Venture Forum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Austgen, BioVeritas CEO

The Tech Venture Forum is the top energy tech VC connecting energy innovators, investors and corporations within the greater energy ecosystem

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BioVeritas , LLC, a leading sustainable fuels and bio-based chemicals company transforming biomass into high-quality, low carbon-solutions, today announced that David Austgen , chief executive officer of BioVeritas, was selected to pitch the company's proprietary for the production of sustainable aviation (SAF) at the prestigious Energy Tech Venture Forum , hosted by The Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship. The pitch will take place on September 12, at the JW Marriott Houston Downtown.In its 21st year, the Energy Tech Venture Forum will showcase energy tech innovations focused on shifting towards a more sustainable, reliable, lower-carbon future across interactive panels, inspiring keynotes and over 50 dynamic venture pitches.Among the many tech developments, SAF is developing at a remarkable rate. The SAF market is expected to grow from one billion gallons per year today to more than 120 billion gallons by 2050, driven by extensive airline commitments and robust public sector incentives designed to lower the carbon footprint of air travel. BioVeritas is a pioneer in the production of bio-based fuels, particularly SAF, based on a proprietary, flexible mixed-culture fermentation process that produces versatile volatile fatty acids (VFAs) from a wide range of low value feedstocks. These VFAs can be efficiently converted into SAF, positioning BioVeritas as a technology leader in the high-growth SAF market.“The Energy Tech Venture Forum is one of the premier events for innovative companies to engage with investors and thought leaders looking to revolutionize the energy landscape,” stated David Austgen, chief executive officer of BioVeritas.“Our route to SAF is industry leading and has the potential to completely disrupt the SAF space by solving many of today's trade-offs in carbon, cost, and availability.”For more information on BioVeritas' solutions and service details, please visitBioVeritas is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity firm that is decarbonizing the industrial economy.###About BioVeritas, LLCBioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a sustainable fuels and bio-based chemicals company pioneering a mixed culture fermentation process. BioVeritas' process is feedstock flexible, producing high quality, low carbon solutions for innovative companies seeking a more sustainable future. For more information on BioVeritas, please visit .About Ara PartnersAra Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of December 31, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $6.2 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit .

