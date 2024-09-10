Radiology Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $11.52 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The radiology services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.47 billion in 2023 to $7.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to digitalization of imaging, evolution of modalities, shift to PACs and RIS systems, emphasis on subspecialties, quality standards and accreditation.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Radiology Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The radiology services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to collaborative healthcare models, enhanced patient-centric approaches, focus on preventive healthcare, personalized medicine demand, integration of artificial intelligence.

Growth Driver Of The Radiology Services Market

The growing prevalence of age-associated diseases is driving the growth of the radiology services market. Age-related diseases are diseases that become more frequent as a person ages. It includes diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, arthritis, and dementia. Radiological tests such as MRI and computed tomography are used for the diagnosis of these diseases, and their increased prevalence increases the need for more diagnostic tests.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Radiology Services Market Share?

Key players in the radiology services market include Radisphere National Radiology Group Inc., Cybernet Manufacturing Inc., GE HealthCare, TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Radiology Services Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the radiology services market are adopting a strategic partnership approach aiming to offer revolutionary radiology equipment and imaging services in Portugal. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Radiology Services Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Stationary Digital Radiology Systems, Portable Digital Radiology Systems

2) By Procedure: Conventional, Digital

3) By Patient Age: Adults, Pediatric

4) By Application: Cardiovascular Imaging, Chest Imaging, Dental Imaging, Mammography Imaging, Orthopedic Imaging

5) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Radiology Services Market

North America was the largest region in the radiology services market in 2023. The regions covered in the radiology services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Radiology Services Market Definition

Radiology is a stream of medicine in which imaging technologies such as x-rays are used for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Radiology services include diagnostic and therapeutic services. Radiologists are medical professionals that focus on employing medical imaging (radiology) methods (exams and tests). It also includes a range of instruments and methods for identifying, examining, and treating problems.

Radiology Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global radiology services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Radiology Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on radiology services market size, radiology services market drivers and trends, radiology services market major players, radiology services competitors' revenues, radiology services market positioning, and radiology services market growth across geographies. The radiology services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

