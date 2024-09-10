Pruritus Therapeutic Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pruritus therapeutic market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.1 billion in 2023 to $14.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of pruritus, advancements in research and development, growing aging population, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness among patients, collaborations and partnerships.

The pruritus therapeutic market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued research and innovation, emerging markets growth, rising healthcare expenditure, personalized medicine trend, regulatory support for innovation.

The increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease is expected to propel the growth of the pruritus therapeutic market in the coming years. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a long-term disorder in which the kidneys gradually decrease their capacity to function correctly and is classified into five severity levels. Pruritus, often known as itching, is a frequent symptom of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Pruritus in CKD can have a variety of reasons, although the specific processes are unknown.

Key players in the pruritus therapeutic market include Allergan PLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Galderma Laboratories LP.

Major companies operating in the pruritus therapeutic market are adopting a strategic partnership approach aiming to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

1) By Type: Corticosteroids, Antihistamines, Local Anesthetics, Counterirritants, Immunosuppressant, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Others Types

2) By Disease Type: Atopic Dermatitis Or Eczema, Allergic Contact Dermatitis, Urticaria, Cutaneous T-Cell, Other Disease Types

3) By Application: External Use, Oral, Injection

4) By End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Other Uses

North America was the largest region in the pruritus therapeutic market in 2023. The regions covered in the pruritus therapeutic market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Pruritus therapeutic refers to the treatment of pruritus which refer to the uncomfortable feeling that makes a person want to scratch. It can be caused by a variety of factors, which include contact with an allergen, dry skin, pregnancy, and the body's reaction to a medicine.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pruritus therapeutic market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pruritus Therapeutic Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pruritus therapeutic market size, pruritus therapeutic market drivers and trends, pruritus therapeutic market major players, pruritus therapeutic competitors' revenues, pruritus therapeutic market positioning, and pruritus therapeutic market growth across geographies. The pruritus therapeutic market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

