Resources Supporting Fire Safety For NC Children Offered By Operation EDITH

Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina present Operation EDITH, a program to educate early elementary school children and their families on fire safety.

- Aubie Knight, IIANC CEOCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC ) is proud to support another year of Operation EDITH (Exit Drill In The Home), a program to educate early elementary school children and their families about the life-saving value of having a fire escape plan from their home.Operation EDITH provides educational resources to encourage the parents of young children to talk to their kids about the importance of fire safety. The program's website, OperationEDITH , has games and activities, downloadable coloring pages, a sing along, a safety quiz, and much more for kids. Teachers and parents can access the“Grown-Ups” portion of the site for talking points and information on teaching fire safety.Every year since the program's founding in 1996, IIANC has provided its independent agent members with Operation EDITH materials for distribution to elementary schools and fire departments around the state. Each year in October, IIANC member agents help further spread this important message around their communities during Fire Prevention Week. The program encourages families to practice their Exit Drill In The Home on Wednesday, October 9 at 6:00 pm.“We're committed to help spread awareness of fire safety to North Carolina families,” said Aubie Knight, IIANC CEO.“Our association's independent insurance agent members serve communities throughout our state, and helping others prepare for and reduce risks is what they do everyday.”Fires can be deadly, but they don't have to be. Families practicing home exit drills can greatly improve the chances that every member of the family will escape safely should there ever be a fire at home. These resources, and the drills that they teach, will help children to remember these life-saving fire safety and exit procedures if and when they really need them.Contact Rena Todd at ... or 919.863.6540 for more information.Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC) is proud to serve as the unrelenting advocate and strategic business partner for nearly 1,000 Trusted Choice® independent insurance agency members across the state. IIANC member agencies represent more than one insurance company, and as a result, can offer clients a wider choice of auto, home, business, life, and health coverages while providing valuable guidance and advocacy. For more information, visit .

