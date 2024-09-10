Healthcare Bluebook Launches The GLP-1 Savings Strategy Program, An Expansion Of Bluebook Rx

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New savings program aims to reduce pharmacy costs in relation to GLP-1 by empowering consumer choice.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Healthcare Bluebook , the leader in healthcare quality and price digital navigation that was recently acquired by Valenz Health, today announced the launch of its GLP-1 Savings Strategy Program. An innovative expansion to Bluebook Rx, this new program is designed to reduce GLP-1 pharmacy costs for employers and their members.

"Over half of U.S. adults are eligible for GLP-1 medications due to their effectiveness in treating obesity and diabetes and reducing risk of cardiovascular events," said Samantha McMaster, PharmD, senior director of pharmacy solutions at Healthcare Bluebook. "With GLP-1 drug costs exceeding $1,000 per month, we knew we needed to bring a cost-effective solution to the market as many employers do not cover these types of medications."

This new program is designed to reduce GLP-1 pharmacy costs for employers and their members.

Utilizing a low-cost, bundled solution, members are now able to selectively carve out specific high-cost drugs. The cutting-edge savings strategy program promises significant financial relief for both employers and members.

Available through Bluebook Rx, the GLP-1 Strategy Savings Program delivers substantial pharmacy cost savings through strategic drug inclusion and efficient management processes. Here's how it works:



Bluebook analyzes client claims and provides alternative sourcing options.

Bluebook engages eligible members to enroll in the program. Once a member is formally enrolled in the program, the member will begin to have their GLP-1 medication delivered directly to them at no charge.

"By leveraging existing communication channels and providing seamless enrollment, we are able to ensure our members are well-informed and engaged," Debi Heck, vice president of client services at Healthcare Bluebook, said.

"They will also have the option to switch pharmacies at any time, ensuring flexibility and convenience."

Through the GLP-1 Savings Strategy Program, members will experience improved adherence to medication by improving accessibility and affordability, lower total health expenditures for employers with aligned medical and pharmacy care, and fixed healthcare costs for enhanced financial budgeting and planning.

recent acquisition of Healthcare Bluebook by Valenz Health, the companies' of complimentary offerings will create an integrated member engagement and digital front door experience and payment integrity data platform. Clients will continue to experience the same close partnership and personal attention they have come to expect from Healthcare Bluebook, while also benefiting from being part of the Valenz Health fully integrated platform.

For more information about Bluebook Rx, visit

About Healthcare BluebookTM

Healthcare BluebookTM uses industry-leading objective quality and price data and claims-driven ROI reporting to deliver healthcare value insights to consumers, employers, healthcare providers and payers. Healthcare Bluebook's intuitive online healthcare shopping solution provides employers and members with an easy-to-use benefits solution that increases movement from low-value to high-value care and prescription medications, driving savings, rapid ROI and greater price predictability. Combined with a proven engagement methodology, Healthcare Bluebook's innovative suite of services empowers smarter healthcare choices while decreasing costs and improving health outcomes.

