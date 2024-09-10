Oracle Introduces An AI-Centric Generative Development Infrastructure For Enterprises

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leveraging Oracle Database 23ai technologies and assisted by AI, developers can focus on building app functionality instead of data infrastructure needs

Oracle Autonomous Database on Oracle Database 23ai and multiple new products and features are now available to support generative development

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld - Oracle today announced generative development (GenDev)

for enterprises, a groundbreaking AI-centric application development infrastructure. It

provides innovative development technologies that enable developers to rapidly generate sophisticated applications and makes it easy for applications to use AI-powered natural language interfaces and human-centric data. GenDev combines technologies in Oracle Database 23ai , including JSON Relational Duality Views, AI Vector Search, and APEX, to facilitate development using generative AI. With the generation of modular applications, the use of declarative languages, and the automation of the scalability, reliability, consistency, and security necessary for enterprise apps, this innovative development infrastructure accelerates the benefits of AI while helping to mitigate its risks.

In GenDev, data complexity is handled at the data layer, and application data rules, including intent, confidentiality, validation, and integrity are enforced by the data engine. To make this possible, Oracle's converged data engine, Database 23ai, supports all data types and workloads without sacrificing the transparent data consistency, performance, and availability that enterprises require.

"Just as paved roads had to be built for us to get the full benefit of cars, we have to change the application development infrastructure to get the full benefit of AI app generation. GenDev enables developers to harness AI to swiftly generate modular, evolvable enterprise applications that are understandable and safe. Users can interact with data and applications using natural language and find data based on its semantic content," said

Juan

Loaiza, executive vice president, Mission-Critical Database Technologies, Oracle. "Oracle Database 23ai provides the AI-centric infrastructure needed to dramatically accelerate generative development for enterprise apps."

Developers now also benefit from Oracle Database 23ai capabilities with Oracle Autonomous Database on 23ai, available in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

and Oracle Database@Azure . Autonomous Database further simplifies and accelerates GenDev with these new key features:



Oracle Autonomous Database Select AI with RAG and other enhancements : Enables customers to reduce the risk of hallucinations by leveraging retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and AI Vector Search to provide more precise responses to natural language questions when using large language models (LLMs) with enterprise data. Autonomous Database also eliminates the need for expertise in creating AI pipelines to generate and populate vector embeddings.

Broader support for LLMs: Helps organizations gain more value from generative AI with built-in integration from Autonomous Database to additional LLMs: Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, and Hugging Face. Autonomous Database integrates with 35 different LLMs across seven providers to give customers a wide choice in building GenDev applications.

Autonomous Database NVIDIA GPU support: Enables customers to access NVIDIA GPUs to accelerate performance of certain AI data operations without having to worry about provisioning or managing GPU servers. Initially, customers can take advantage of Oracle Machine Learning Notebooks that use GPU-enabled Python packages for resource-intensive workloads, such as generating vector embeddings using transformer models and building deep learning models.

Data Studio AI enhancements : Enable customers to prepare and load data using natural language, as well as use a visual "drag and drop" tool to create AI pipelines with text and image vector embeddings.

Graph Studio enhancements: Enable users to build Operational Property Graph models without code, new in Oracle Database 23ai, using the built-in self-service tool.

Autonomous Database for Developers: Enables users to access the rich set of features and tools provided by Autonomous Database at a flat hourly rate. This provides a lower and more predictable entry point ($0.039/hour = $28.54/month) for development use cases with a simple upgrade path to production deployment.

Autonomous Database for Developers Container Image: Gives customers the same fixed shape, flat hourly rate, and capabilities of Autonomous Database for Developers in the cloud, but in a convenient downloadable image. Developers continue to have a fully-managed database with a full suite of built-in tools but can run it directly on their laptops and conveniently use it in their CI/CD pipelines. Autonomous Database Select AI-Synthetic Data Creation : Enables customers to simplify and accelerate building development and test instances of Autonomous Database by enabling them to clone a production database and replace the data with realistic test data generated through AI.

