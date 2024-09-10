Envisio And Tyler Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership To Transform Local Government Budgeting And Drive Community Outcomes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Collaboration brings together tools and services for priority-based budgeting, strategic planning and performance management, in line with Rethinking Budgeting guidelines

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Envisio , a strategy and performance management software company, and Tyler Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: TYL ), a leading provider of integrated software and services for the public sector, today announced a strategic partnership to rethink local budgeting and improve community outcomes by embedding strategic priorities into the budgeting process and tracking and reporting on priority-based budgeting (PBB) results.

Continue Reading

Both Envisio and Tyler are committed to advancing the Rethinking Budgeting initiative put forward by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), and created in partnership with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and the National League of Cities (NLC). Envisio and Tyler team members have been key contributors to the Rethinking Budgeting recommendations, helping to shape the improved budgeting "operating system" for local government, now formally adopted by GFOA. In collaboration with GFOA, they helped to develop a readiness assessment to support local governments in understanding and initiating steps to rethink their budgets.

Local governments increasingly recognize the need to modernize decades-old, line-item budget processes.

Post this

This partnership enables Tyler to act as a reseller of Envisio in combination with Tyler's Priority Based Budgeting solution furthering its commitment to improving local government budgeting.

Local governments increasingly recognize the need to modernize decades-old, line-item budget processes to increase responsiveness to changing community needs. PBB, budget transparency, and alignment with strategic plans are core to budget transformation.

PBB encourages government organizations to look at their resource flow and align budgets with goals, ultimately supporting better outcomes and increasing public understanding of how taxpayer dollars are spent. But progress against goals must be measured and managed to ensure outcomes are achieved and results are visible to residents and local government leaders.

"At the heart of Rethinking Budgeting is the ability for local governments to reallocate resources based on strategic priorities, tie those budget allocations to an actionable plan, measure results, and then adjust where necessary," said Stefan Baerg, Chief Revenue Officer at Envisio. "Envisio provides a powerful framework for organizations to execute their outcomes-focused budgets and a platform to share their results with residents to foster engagement and trust."

By connecting Tyler's priority-based budgeting program and allocation data with Envisio's strategic plan and performance management tools and services, local governments can now align their resources with strategic priorities, drive results, and grow transparency with staff, elected officials, and residents.

"Everything leads back to the budget-it's the foundation for a community's ability to enhance its outcomes," said Chris Fabian, Tyler's senior director of product strategy for ERP Budgeting. "Priority Based Budgeting complements Envisio by embedding strategic priorities into the budgeting process, while Envisio amplifies the impact of priority-based budgeting by managing, tracking and showcasing the results. This partnership offers a complete, end-to-end solution for local governments committed to driving meaningful, measurable change."

About Envisio

Envisio is the most widely used strategic planning and performance management solution in local government. Cities, counties, school districts, and public sector organizations use Envisio to execute plans, measure and report on performance, make evidence-based decisions, and build trust and transparency with their communities. More information on Envisio can be found at envisio .

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL ) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology's GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech .

CONTACT: Stacey Hartmann, [email protected]

SOURCE Envisio