Military Makeover With Montel® Honors Sgt. Kevin Jones As They Celebrate Their 40Th Home Renovation In Duncanville, TX

- Nicole Oropesa, President of BrandStar EntertainmentDUNCANVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Military Makeover with Montel® along with Official Non-Profit Partner, Purple Heart Homes , proudly announces their upcoming 40th family and season. The 40th season takes place in Duncanville, TX, honoring Sergeant Kevin Jones, through collaborative efforts with several of the show's esteemed partners, this initiative serves as a token of gratitude for Kevin's contributions to the military community and beyond. Kevin's story epitomizes the spirit and mission of Military Makeover, marking a milestone chapter in our ongoing commitment to those who have bravely served.More about Sergeant Jones:Born in Lawton, Oklahoma, Kevin Jones, possesses a deep-rooted passion for military service, instilled by the esteemed legacy of his family members. Enlisting in the Marines in February 1988, Kevin embarked on a journey of commitment and selflessness. Throughout his military career, Kevin served with distinction, holding crucial roles in Administration and Payroll, achieving the rank of E5 Sergeant. He dedicated 12 years to the Marines, serving his country with utmost respect. His deployments, including tours in Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield, showcased his dedication to duty. During these operations, Kevin's deployment to Kuwait brought him face-to-face with the stark realities of combat. The moment the Iraqi soldiers surrendered with white flags remains etched in his memory. Yet, it was these same moments that fueled him to continue to carry out his promise to the United States. His exemplary service earned him prestigious accolades, including the Combat Action Ribbon, Southwest Asia Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.During his service, however, Kevin sustained injuries, including a right ankle condition, a twisted right foot, and PTSD. To this day, there are lingering effects of these injuries. Following his honorable discharge, Kevin dedicated himself to a new mission: supporting his fellow veterans. Through his role at his local VA, Kevin has become a vital advocate for veterans, helping them navigate the often-complex process of accessing essential benefits. His deep understanding of the challenges veterans face has driven him to make a significant impact, ensuring that his comrades receive the support they deserve. Beyond his professional endeavors, Kevin is an accomplished author, having published two books. Married for 27 years, Kevin and his wife, Francesa Jones, residents of Duncanville, Texas, are the proud parents of a daughter, Kelsey Jones. Their shared interests include travel, fitness, and enjoying a diverse range of music genres."This is a significant milestone for Military Makeover to have touched the homes and lives of 40 veterans," said Nicole Oropesa, President of BrandStar Entertainment. "The show embodies BrandStar's mission to create a positive impact on peoples' lives."In honor of the reveal, the City of Duncanville will be naming Kevin's street as "Military Makeover Avenue" in addition to its current name.The Final Home Reveal will take place on September 29th at the Jones home when the family is brought back to see their beautiful newly renovated home.Final Reveal Event:What:Music, Food Trucks, and Different amusementsWhen:September 29, 20241pm-6pm (Celebration)3pm-4:30pm (Final Home Reveal at the house)Where:Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, TX 75116To volunteer, click here. For more info contact Claire McCabe, SMM | ...Media Contact: Kristen Noffsinger, SVP, Kreps PR | ... | 954-464-7388###Military Makeover with Montel: Military Makeover with Montel®, hosted by Montel Williams, is a television series dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who have served.Purple Heart Homes: Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans' Lives One Home at a Time.

