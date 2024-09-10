Kuwait PM Condoles With Moroccan King Over Heavy Rain Victims
9/10/2024 9:23:11 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to Moroccan King Mohammad VI, over the victims of the heavy rains that poured on several regions. (pickup previous)
