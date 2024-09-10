KCM Trade Becomes The Focus Of The Industry, Achieves Unprecedented Success At Finance Magnates Pacific Summit Expo

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) KCM Trade's participation in the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit at the Sydney International Centre concluded on a high note. During the three-day event, KCM Trade made a striking impact by showcasing a drift car, successfully attracting the attention of numerous attendees and peers.

On the second day of the expo, KCM Trade's Australia Managing Director, Jason Lau, and Chief Analyst, Tim Waterer, were invited by the organizers to deliver keynote speeches to the participants, becoming one of the highlights of the event.

KCM Trade's Drift Car Showcased the Message of " Enhancing Trading Experience through Drift Speed and Agility "

At the expo held from August 27 to 29, KCM Trade showcased a drift car that is set to compete in Japan. Through dynamic live demonstrations and interactive experiences, participants gained a deeper understanding of the unique features of the drift car and personally experienced how KCM Trade enhances the trading experience through "drift speed and flexibility."

KCM Trade's Drift Car combines advanced technology and design, symbolizing the company's innovative capabilities in the fintech sector. At the booth, the professional team provided a detailed introduction to the car's features and design philosophy. Attendees were invited to participate in interactive experiences, feeling the speed and excitement firsthand. This interaction not only enhanced the understanding of the KCM Trade brand but also illustrated how the company leverages new technology to optimize the trading experience.

The display of the drift car is not just a showcase of technology but also a reflection of KCM Trade's vision for the future of trading. Through "drift speed and flexibility," KCM Trade will continue to focus on enhancing trading efficiency and user experience.

Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer Invited to Share Insights on "Understanding the Interest Rate Market | Seizing New Trends in the USD and Gold"

On August 28, KCM Trade's Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer delivered a keynote speech titled "Understanding Interest Rate Markets | Grasping New Trends in the U.S. Dollar and Gold," sharing market investment strategies with attendees.

Tim Waterer highlighted that following a brief speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the U.S. dollar's exchange rate against a basket of major currencies fell to its lowest level in over a year. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury bond prices rose, and yields declined. This marked Powell's clearest signal yet to the financial markets that the time for rate cuts has arrived.

In addition to discussing the U.S. dollar, Tim Waterer also shared his insights on the trends of commodities like gold during the expo, providing investors with direction for future strategy planning.

Australia Managing Director Jason Lau Invited to Share Insights on "Trends in Market Development in the Sales Industry"

On the same day, Jason Lau, Managing Director of KCM Trade Australia, along with senior lawyer Melody Gao and Theo Shiuan, President of WeTrade, took the stage to discuss the industry's development prospects. They focused particularly on the revolutionary impact the industry has had on the financial sector in recent years, especially in market development.

Jason Lau pointed out that an increasing number of companies are using "influencers" to promote and attract new clients in market development, and this trend is becoming mainstream in the industry. He emphasized that a healthy competitive market environment can improve company sales efficiency, but "influencers" are not necessarily professionals in the financial field, and their approach is usually "one-way" rather than "two-way." Therefore, they cannot fully replace company sales personnel. Promotional activities must comply with regulations in order to achieve their goals, and investor education is more critical than ever. Companies need to improve their efforts so that clients not only understand the promotional activities but also the relevant products and their own needs. Striking this balance will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the financial industry's operational models and user experience. As promotional activities continue to evolve, financial services will become more personalized, allowing customers to receive better service.

Additionally, the three speakers also discussed more issues related to compliance, risk management, and financial products during the seminar.

At the Forefront of Technology, Committed to Enhancing User Experience

At the Sydney Expo, KCM Trade not only shared insights into market and industry developments but also demonstrated its technological prowess in the fintech sector through the showcase of a drift car, symbolizing speed and flexibility. As a leader in the financial industry, KCM Trade will continue to adopt cutting-edge technology to further enhance its influence in the sector. Moving forward, the company remains dedicated to research and innovation, aiming to introduce more products and services that meet market demands, enhance user experience, and create greater value for investors.



