LOGIX Fiber Networks Enhances AI Connectivity For Austin Data Centers

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LOGIX Fiber Networks , a leading provider of business and wholesale connectivity solutions across Texas, has expanded its high-capacity fiber to support data centers in the Austin area, including Round Rock and Pflugerville. This expansion enables connectivity for key data centers such as Switch Round Rock, Sabey Round Rock, and Skybox Pflugerville, ensuring their tenants can seamlessly scale their operations in response to the increasing demands of AI-driven applications.

"AI is here, bringing terabytes of data that need transport," said Jim Hintze, Senior Vice President for LOGIX Fiber Networks. "Our network supports the evolving needs of data centers and their tenants, especially with the increase in data processing demands. We are seeing a shift from retail enterprise tenants to hyperscalers using large data hall spaces for AI applications. Our network is built to support this transformation, offering the necessary capacity and reliability. High-bandwidth connections and dark fiber solutions ensure we can meet the unpredictable data demands of AI-driven businesses, allowing customers to scale on demand."

The impact of AI cannot be overstated. With advancements in both generative AI and inference AI, the demand for high-capacity data transport has surged dramatically. Generative AI involves creating new content, such as text, images, or music, from existing data, while inference AI uses models trained on large datasets to make predictions or decisions. Both require substantial computational power and data bandwidth. This has led to significant changes in the infrastructure of data centers.

"We are fortunate to partner with LOGIX, the connectivity specialist built for business and solely focused on Texas," said Mark Noonan, Senior Vice President East for Sabey Data Centers. "Their expertise and Austin network enable us to provide unparalleled connectivity solutions to our clients. Having a reliable, trusted, and proven partner like LOGIX ensures we can meet the growing demands of our customers with confidence and speed."

LOGIX Fiber Networks' solution includes high-bandwidth options of 100 and 400 gigabit connections, as well as dark fiber for customers to manage their own data transport. This flexibility is crucial for AI data processing, which involves ingesting vast amounts of data and subsequently distributing it to various industries. The demand for data transport is not only large but also unpredictable, necessitating a network that can scale efficiently and rapidly.

The presence of LOGIX in these data centers is bolstered by a robust ring configuration, ensuring survivability and continuous service even in the event of a network cut. This reliability is vital for companies relying on uninterrupted data flow. With established connectivity to over 80 third-party data centers and over 300,000 fiber miles throughout Texas, LOGIX Fiber Networks offers unparalleled interconnectivity, allowing seamless data transport across diverse locations.

