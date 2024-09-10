Databank Announces Development Of 480MW Data Center Campus In South Dallas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Third land in the past year creates total expansion capacity of 450+ acres, 5.8M square feet of data center space and more than 750MWs of critical IT load across the three sites

DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed services, today announced the development of a 480MW data center campus on 292 acres of land in Red Oak, TX, dramatically expanding its capacity and ability to meet growing demand for data center space and power being driven by A.I. applications.

The South Dallas land will become home to the new "Red Oak Campus" accommodating up to eight, 2-story data centers of 425,000 gross square feet, each totaling as much as 3.4M square feet. The Phase 1 design of the site will feature 4 buildings and a 400MW sub-station from Oncor that can deliver up to 240MW of critical IT power with the ability to increase this in Phase 2 for a total of 480MW across all 8 buildings. Construction at the site has already commenced with an initial Ready for Service date of Q2-2026. Red Oak has become a major sub-market in Dallas attracting the world's largest cloud and technology providers. DataBank's campus adds to its already significant presence in the market which includes its headquarters location (DFW1) and 6 other data centers in the metro.

This announcement is DataBank's third new campus announcement in the past twelve months and follows its acquisition of a 95-acre/120MW campus in the Atlanta market in October 2023 and an 85-acre/192MW campus in Northern Virginia in November 2023 . When fully developed, the three acquisitions will add more than 450 acres, 5.8M square feet of gross data center space, and 792MW of power to DataBank's portfolio, more than doubling its 2.7M square feet and 375MW of power before the acquisitions, and positioning it to capitalize on A.I.-generated colocation demand for years ahead.

"We are excited to announce this significant investment in the Dallas area, which we consider one of the most attractive, long term, and permanent data center markets in the United States," said Raul K. Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "In combination with our Atlanta and Virginia campus expansions, we believe these three sites represent ideal locations for our enterprise, large technology, A.I., and hyperscale public cloud customers to position DataBank for significant future growth."

The new campus, and the facilities ultimately built upon them, will leverage DataBank's award-winning Universal Data Hall Design (UDHD which will ensure capacity can be quickly deployed to meet the wide-ranging sustainability and performance requirements of all customers including enterprises, Hyperscale cloud providers, and emerging A.I. applications that need the highest possible power and cooling density.

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises,

technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2003 and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 27+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

SOURCE DataBank