Teleperformance Strengthens Cloud As A Service Offering With Two New Service Delivery Partner Designations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AWS Control Tower and EC2 for Windows designations help clients accelerate their cloud transformations

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance (TP), a global leader in digital business services, announced today that it has strengthened its Cloud as a Service (CaaS) offering with two Web Services (AWS) advanced tier service delivery partner designations for AWS Control Tower and Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows.



With these two new advanced designations, TP has advanced its CaaS offering with more than 50 AWS certifications, three AWS partner designations, and three AWS advanced tier service delivery validations within the AWS Partner Network.

The AWS Control Tower service delivery partner status validates TP's expertise in using AWS Control Tower to help organizations set up and govern a secure, multi-account AWS environment by deploying and managing their Infrastructure as a Service resources in a centralized and secure manner using AWS Control Tower.

As an Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows server delivery partner, TP and its experts can help organizations plan, implement and manage cloud migration and modernization of Windows-based solutions to maximize agility, security and cost efficiencies.

TP provides advanced end-to-end CaaS capabilities

backed by more than 570 highly trained experts and more than 160 certifications across the leading cloud service providers. This allows TP to provide tech agnostic support across multiple solutions to best meet your organization's needs in the short and long-term.

