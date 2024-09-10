Oneweb Technologies Introduces First Packaged Positioning, Navigation And Timing (PNT) Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Battlefield-Tested AstraTM A-PNT Solution Commercially Available Now

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWeb Technologies, Inc., a pioneering provider of innovative and secure commercial satellite communications (SATCOM) solutions, today announced the commercial availability of its AstraTM solution designed to ensure seamless LEO SATCOM connectivity and operational performance when GPS/global navigation satellite signals (GNSS) are unavailable or compromised. Astra became commercially available earlier this month.

Astra is the first packaged solution consisting of a software-defined outdoor receiver with access to A-PNT broadcast service to enhance connectivity resilience available in the market. The Astra receiver processes PNT signals from GNSS and other alternate sources and frequency bands. This advanced capability enables continuous connectivity and situational awareness even in very harsh spectrum-contested campaigns by adversaries. In fitting with the military's Primary, Alternate, Contingency, Emergency (PACE) communications plan considerations, Astra establishes options for resilient communications capabilities and ensures the continuity and success of critical missions.

"Astra is a game-changer for defense users operating in difficult environments," said Kevin Steen, President and CEO of Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies." Astra A-PNT ensures that mission-critical operations can continue seamlessly -- enhancing both connectivity and situational performance -- by providing a reliable alternative to traditional GPS/GNSS."

Astra's key features include:



Pairs with a non-GNSS A-PNT broadcast services, such as Iridium

Identifies the best source of PNT, and produces an output signal compatible with the standard GPS L1 interface Maintains robust PNT resilience in GNSS-challenged environments globally

About Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies

Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies Inc are a commercial satellite communications (SATCOM) services provider, offering resilient fixed and mobile solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. We operate in combination as a wholly owned independent U.S. proxy company and subsidiary of Eutelsat Group. Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies Inc provide consultative and customer-first solutions with access to a low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation of 600+ satellites and a global fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites. The company has a long-standing record of meeting the mission requirements of U.S. government customers through our technical achievement, operational excellence and service commitment. Learn more at



