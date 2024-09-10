Venbrook Strengthens Private Risk Practice With New West Coast Office, Adds Christina Oakes As Executive Vice President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group LLC ("Venbrook"), one of the fastest growing independently owned insurance brokerage, claims, and risk management consulting companies in the U.S., today announced an expansion of the company's Private Risk Practice with the opening of a new West Coast office, and the appointment of Christina Oakes ("Oakes") as Executive Vice President of the division.



Oakes comes to Venbrook with more than a dozen years of insurance experience. In her new role, she will be tasked with building out the practice, crafting personalized risk management solutions for the company's Private Risk client group of high and ultra-high net worth individuals who have a unique set of risk exposures. Working with wealth advisors, private bankers, and CPAs, she will concentrate on the asset management and wealth protection side of risk management, consulting on Trust and LLC issues, and how to structure legal documents for athletes, entertainers, and C-suite individuals.

Most recently, Oakes served as a Personal Risk Specialist at USI where she gained expertise serving high-net-worth individuals. She will be based in Los Angeles.

"I am thrilled to join Venbrook as they grow their presence on the West Coast and across the entire U.S.," said Oakes. "They understand the unique needs of the Private Risk client and can help these individuals access all the protection they need in one place."

"We're very excited to have Christina on board," said Jeff Lang, Executive Vice President, Retail Services. "She brings a tremendous amount of expertise to the private client list and has a unique ability to create solutions specific to this group."

"We are happy to have Christina on the team," said Jason D. Turner, CEO and Founder of Venbrook Group. "Her commitment to excellence, along with extensive experience serving high-net-worth clients, will enhance Venbrook's overall capabilities and solutions. I am delighted to welcome her."

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country.

