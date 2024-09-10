Myfitnesspal Announces Multi-Year Deal To Become The Proud Nutrition Tracking App Of The Philadelphia Eagles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The no. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app helps on one of the most storied franchises unlock their peak performance through proper nutrition

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal , the no. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, is now the proud nutrition tracking app of the Philadelphia Eagles , one of the NFL's most storied franchises. This new multi-year collaboration will continue to help the Eagles unlock their full potential for peak performance through proper nutrition.

"For several seasons now, MyFitnessPal has been a tool in the Eagles facility, so we're excited to make it official. Regardless of whether they need to lose weight, gain muscle, or increase energy, any athlete can be supported by nutrition tracking. MyFitnessPal is proud to be the nutrition coach in the player's pocket," says Mike Fisher, MyFitnessPal Chief Executive Officer.

Optimal nutrition is the cornerstone of top athletic performance and exercise recovery. Putting the power of data and information into the hands of the athletes, MyFitnessPal provides them with the tools to better understand how food can support their goals – and how nutrition can affect their performance and progress. In conjunction with the Philadelphia Eagles' in-house nutrition team, MyFitnessPal is empowering some of the country's most successful athletes to make more informed food choices to help them achieve their goals.

"We've leveraged MyFitnessPal with our athletes for years now, and making it official is just furthering our commitment to the team's performance both on and off the field. Our athletes recognize the impact that MyFitnessPal has on their performance, as demonstrated by how they highly-rate our organization's nutrition program through the NFLPA," states James Sirles, Philadelphia Eagles Executive Chef. "Players who are interested in a long career understand how big of a role nutrition plays in keeping them strong. Nutrition is key to having energy, stamina, and longevity on the field and MyFitnessPal is a trusted tool for the entire Eagles organization."

The same free app used by the Philadelphia Eagles is available for download via

the App Store or Google Play .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal

is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year, and with a community of over 250 million users in 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20

million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, more than 40 workout routines, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

SOURCE MyFitnessPal

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED