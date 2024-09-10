Oracle Introduces Intelligent Data Lake And Generative AI-Powered Analytics For Oracle Data Intelligence Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Oracle Intelligent Data Lake will include open data formats, a unified catalog, and modern developer experiences for building rich data intelligence solutions

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -

Oracle today announced

its plans to deliver Oracle Intelligent Data Lake

as a foundational component of the Oracle Data Intelligence Platform. Organizations can more easily use data from diverse sources in a unified experience by combining orchestration, data warehouses, analytics, and AI-all within the Oracle Data Intelligence Platform, powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) . The planned addition of Intelligent Data Lake will expand the capabilities and reach of Oracle's Data Intelligence Platform, which also includes deep integration with Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, Oracle Analytics Cloud, HeatWave, AI services, and third-party services-enabling organizations to address all their data requirements. Oracle Intelligent Data Lake is expected to enter limited availability in 2025.

Intelligent Data Lake is being designed to include an open data lake with a unified developer experience, including a data catalog capability, Apache Spark and Apache Flink for data processing, and a Jupyter Notebook for data analysis and visualization. With these combined services, customers will be able to build a data lake, connect and extend analytical applications with real-time data from any source, inventory assets, transform data, and create end-to-end data orchestration-with unified governance and security. This will help customers ensure that data is secured with fine-grained, role-based access control policies, eliminate data silos, and enable analytical applications to provide more accurate answers for better decision-making. Additionally, for Oracle Data Intelligence applications customers, Intelligent Data Lake will offer zero copy integration with seamless sharing of the catalog and data from all of Oracle's Data Intelligence Apps.

"With the addition of Oracle Intelligent Data Lake to Oracle Data Intelligence Platform, we're delivering an all-in-one solution that will enable organizations to integrate and analyze structured and unstructured data for a more complete view of their business," said T.K. Anand, executive vice president, Oracle Analytics. "This will help customers simplify data management, eliminate multiple point solutions, and take advantage of the latest AI innovations and advanced analytics capabilities to drive their business forward."

Oracle Data Intelligence Platform can enable organizations to seamlessly integrate and analyze data from diverse sources. For example, a global retail company can unify structured data, such as sales transactions and inventory levels, with unstructured data, including customer reviews, social media sentiment, and images from in-store cameras, into Oracle Intelligent Data Lake. A retailer can then use Oracle Analytics Cloud

to quickly build new retail analytics dashboards assisted by AI to discover emerging seasonal trends, understand store foot traffic, optimize stock levels in real-time, and personalize marketing campaigns.

This will all occur within a secure, scalable, and easy-to-use platform designed to enhance operations, accelerate insights, and enable users to make better business decisions.

Key features of the Oracle Data Intelligence Platform will include:



Generative AI-powered experiences: Will enable organizations to leverage powerful generative AI-powered features to streamline workflows and enhance productivity by simplifying code generation to deliver conversational analytics and facilitate the creation of dashboards with minimal technical expertise.

Improved data integration: Will enable data professionals to combine all first and third-party data, whether structured or unstructured, to reduce laborious administrative tasks involving cleaning, governing, and securing data. This will help customers boost productivity and operational efficiency, address large-scale data workloads, and lower costs. Native integrations with Oracle portfolios and open source standards:

Will help users by providing native integrations with Oracle's data, analytics, and AI portfolios-including Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse and Oracle Analytics Cloud-as well as with open source standards such as Kafka, Delta Lake, Iceberg, and Parquet. This will enable organizations to benefit from new insights based on raw, detailed, or third-party data stored in Oracle Intelligent Data Lake.

Oracle Analytics Cloud AI Assistant

In addition, Oracle announced the availability of the Oracle Analytics Cloud AI Assistant, which translates natural language into actions. It bridges the gap between an analyst's vision and its realization on the canvas. The Analytics Cloud AI Assistant understands the context of a user's question because it features a built-in large language model (LLM) optimized for analytics conversations and tasks that recognizes the Oracle Analytics workbook and datasets. Optionally, customers can bring their own LLM for a flexible user experience. The Analytics Cloud AI Assistant streamlines workflows and enhances productivity,

enabling analysts to focus on data insights instead of mastering tools.

Oracle Autonomous Database Innovations

Oracle also unveiled new innovations to Autonomous Database, including Select AI with RAG support, GPU support for OML Notebooks offload, and new no code "drag and drop" tools as part of Data Studio.

