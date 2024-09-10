Oracle Strengthens Organizations' Cloud Security Posture By Separating Network Security From Network Architecture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OCI Zero Trust Packet Routing enables organizations to decouple configuration from network security to help prevent data breaches that result from human error

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle today announced the availability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Zero Trust Packet Routing which is

built into the network fabric of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This helps to curtail any unauthorized access to data by separating network security from the underlying architecture. Based on the 2023 initiative to develop a new open standard with Applied Invention and other organizations, OCI Zero Trust Packet Routing enables organizations to set security attributes on resources and write natural language policies that limit network traffic based on the resources and data services accessed. As a result, organizations can safeguard themselves from one of the most common causes of compromise-network misconfigurations. OCI is the first cloud provider to implement Zero Trust Packet Routing (ZPR) into its platform.

"As public clouds emerged, enterprises had the opportunity to redefine how they address network security," said Philip Bues, senior research manager, cloud security, IDC. "However, they carried over most of the same concepts that tightly coupled security and network configuration. A single mistake in a highly complex cloud network can result in exposure. OCI Zero Trust Packet Routing enables organizations to decouple network configuration from security, helping to eliminate the effects of human network configuration errors. This new standard driven by Oracle flips this all too often checkbox item on its head to provide an innovative solution for organizations that simplifies compliance efforts, reduces the burden on security teams, and ultimately strengthens security."

"Traditional security tools try to protect sensitive data by blocking access, but history shows it is almost impossible to anticipate all the ways a hacker might attempt to infiltrate a network," said Danny Hillis, co-founder, Applied Invention. "With Zero Trust Packet Routing, the network does not allow any data to move through the network without explicit permission. Organizations using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure can now take advantage of this to better safeguard their data. Oracle is the first to offer this new level of security, and we're hopeful other cloud platforms will follow."

The new ZPR standard was needed as an organization's network architecture changes each time an application is launched, a new instance is scaled up, or additional database servers are added. Using a traditional network architecture-based security approach is time-consuming due to the sheer complexity of securing and auditing the configuration points. In addition, responsibility is transferred to network teams to implement security requirements, which can result in human error.

OCI Zero Trust Packet Routing helps address these challenges by separating network security from network architecture and enabling organizations to write security policies to enforce security intent at the network layer. This means traffic not explicitly allowed by policy will be restricted at the network level. As a result, organizations can:



Improve security posture: Security teams can restrict access to sensitive data to a specific path, such as request origination host, network segment, or target data service. This helps reduce the attack surface area and safeguard against data exfiltration based on compromised credentials alone.

Streamline compliance: Security teams can quickly and easily prove to auditors that the necessary security controls are in place to meet compliance requirements by limiting access to a single, authorized path with natural language policies. Simplify security management: Security teams can restrict access to sensitive data based on security attributes. Once a security attribute is set on data, security controls are automatically enforced based on the policies in place. This minimizes the need to deploy network-layer security rules based on characteristics such as IP addresses and ports.

"Though cloud network security has evolved over the last two decades, organizations are still increasingly vulnerable to unauthorized access and exfiltration of sensitive data due to security controls heavily reliant on user credentials," said Jae Evans, global chief information officer and executive vice president, Oracle. "OCI Zero Trust Packet Routing enables organizations to set security attributes on specific resources and

then

blocks traffic to those resources at the network level, making

data security easier to understand, manage, and audit.

It

changes the paradigm of security in the cloud to protect organizations from malicious actors and the business-altering consequences of data breaches."

Additional Resources



Read the technical blog

Watch the OCI ZPR First Principles video

Learn more about OCI Zero Trust Packet Routing Learn more about OCI Security

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), please visit us at

oracle .

About Oracle CloudWorld

CloudWorld is where our customers and partners can see the latest innovations in cloud technology, discover methods for getting the most business value from AI today, and explore ways to increase productivity and efficiency through automation. You'll learn from experts and your peers who build and use the applications, cloud infrastructure, databases, developer tools, and AI services that help solve complex business challenges in every industry. Join us to develop new skills and see new capabilities in action. Register now at oracle/cloudworld

or

follow the news and conversation at oracle/news

and linkedin/company/oracle .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle