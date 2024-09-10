V2 Communications Accelerates Growth With New Additions To Client Roster

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm adds six clients across B2B, climate and tech practice areas

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated communications firm V2 Communications (V2) has added six new clients to its portfolio in the last three months, bolstering its B2B , climate and healthcare practices. This expansion of the client base follows a strong start to 2024, in which V2 added four other innovative companies.



V2 designs and executes integrated communications programs that deliver an outsized, positive impact on client brands. These latest additions to the client roster represent companies that span industries but share a mission to positively influence business, humanity or the planet. Driving V2's success is the company's Vantage Methodology TM, which leverages deep industry expertise, accelerated impact through established processes, and an integrated approach to get results for clients.

“We have been blown away by the exceptional work V2 Communications has delivered since partnering in July, a particularly busy and critical time for our business,” said Kristin Concannon, senior communications and content manager at Nasuni.“The team's strategic approach, deep industry knowledge and proactive communication have exceeded our expectations, helping us navigate a period of rapid growth with confidence and success. We couldn't be more pleased with the results and look forward to continued collaboration with the V2 team.”

Recent additions to V2's client roster represent innovators in their fields, including:



Ecocem : Ecocem, Europe's leading provider of low-carbon cement technologies, is focused on decarbonizing cement, a hard-to-abate industrial sector that, if it were a country, would be the third-largest emitter of CO2 on the planet. The company is now building its business in the U.S after reducing almost 18 million tons of CO2 emissions to date in Europe, and selected V2 as its North American agency partner to support the push into a new geography. Ecocem's Founder and Group Managing Director Donal O'Riain recently attended the Breakthrough Energy Summit in London where he spoke about how clean alternative offerings like Ecocem's can help decarbonize cement without excessive additional cost while still delivering all the same performance requirements.

E Ink : The originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, E Ink provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. V2 was selected as the company's global agency of record to shine a spotlight on not only the innovation but also the depth, breadth and impact of its application. As part of that effort, V2 helped the company's revolutionary E Ink SpectraTM 6 full-color ePaper gain recognition with a Display of the Year award by the Society for Information Display, adding E Ink to a roster of innovative companies that received the award, including Apple, Samsung, BOE and 3M; the firm also facilitated E Ink's involvement in this year's Emmy's Gifting Suite, which will put the company's innovations in the hands of celebrities and high-profile influencers while also giving back to education and inclusivity efforts.

Machinify : Machinify is transforming healthcare administration with AI, solving much of the manual, error-prone payment integrity processes for health plans. Already working with 4 of the top 10 healthcare payers and impacting over 52M lives, Machinify sought out V2 to build top-of-funnel awareness with other key payer prospects, touting the company's AI engine which is trained on billions of claims, medical records, as well as payment decisions.

Nasuni : Nasuni is a scalable data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data in an AI world. Recognizing the market opportunity, Nasuni needed a North American communications partner to underscore its differentiated approach and maximize brand awareness, working closely with agency partners to execute a cohesive global strategy. In July, the company announced a strategic growth investment led by Vista Equity Partners and supported by RVC and KKR, valuing the Nasuni at approximately $1.2 billion. The news was featured in The Boston Globe, Boston Business Journal, SiliconANGLE and CRN .

OneTrust : With its robust suite of privacy, data and AI governance, risk, and compliance solutions, OneTrust empowers its more than 14,000 customers to unlock the full potential of data and AI responsibly. Since teaming up with V2 in May, the company has been featured in Forbes , appeared on stage at the Collision conference and been listed on the prestigious Forbes Cloud 100 list. Pasqal : Pasqal is a France-born company that is advancing quantum computing with its Nobel-prize winning neutral atoms technology. As the company looks to grow commercialization of its revolutionary offering globally, it has partnered with V2 to build brand awareness and demand among North American audiences.

“Our teams thrive working with clients who aim to disrupt the status quo and have bold aspirations for transforming how we live and conduct business. These additions to our client roster complement our existing portfolio of innovators,” said V2 Communications CEO Jean Serra.“Companies choose to work with V2 because we go beyond what most people think of as a PR agency – we are business advisors for our clients, helping them achieve their goals with the power of strategic integrated communications.”

If you're interested in partnering with V2, or in joining our growing team, contact the firm here .

About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is an integrated communications firm that works with B2B, climate, and healthcare technology companies, from startups to publicly traded companies. V2's clients strive to be iconic technology brands that have an outsized impact on business, the planet, or humanity through their innovations, and V2 designs and executes integrated communications strategies across earned, owned, and paid channels that shape their markets and make them market leaders. V2's proven process ensures clients benefit from thorough program planning, increased speed, flexibility, and efficiency of program execution, and ongoing strategic counsel to maximize market shifts and refine programs to deliver consistent high levels of business success.

Contact

Matt Miller

...