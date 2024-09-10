AMD Advancing AI 2024 Event To Highlight Next-Gen Instinct And EPYC Processors And Expanding Solutions Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced“Advancing AI 2024,” an in-person and livestreamed event on October 10, 2024 to showcase the next-generation AMD InstinctTM accelerators and 5th Gen AMD EPYCTM server processors, as well as Networking and AI PC updates, in addition to highlighting the Company's growing AI solutions ecosystem.



AMD executives and AI ecosystems partners, customers and developers will join Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to discuss how AMD products and software are reshaping the AI and high-performance computing landscape.

The live stream will start at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 10 at < > as well as the AMD YouTube channel .

