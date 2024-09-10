RF Power Amplifier Market Size To Touch USD 25.3 Billion, Rising At A CAGR Of 12.9% By 2032: Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The escalating demand for RF power amplifiers can be attributed to their critical role in enhancing signal strength and quality in various applications, including telecommunications, military defense systems, and consumer electronics. Pune, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RF Power Amplifier Analysis : “According to the SNS Insider, The RF Power Amplifier Market size was valued at USD 8.5 Billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 25. 3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12. 9 % during 2024-2032. ” The RF power amplifier market has been expanding significantly due to the increased demand for wireless communication technologies, consumer electronics, and progress in multiple industries based on radio frequency systems. As for the critical drivers in this market, the first to be mentioned is the escalating demand for wireless communication technologies, with 5G networks playing a vital role in the expansion of the RF power amplifier market. The considerable growth of this technology has been supported in the U.S. market by substantial investments totaling over 40 billion US dollars in 2023 from American companies in the advancement of 5G infrastructure. These companies' capacity to generate such substantial growth and demand has been due to the efforts of the Federal Communications Commission to support network expansion. Another vital factor of the 5G market in the U.S. territory is related to the increased popularity of 5G-enabled devices, which grew to constitute over 45% of all sold smartphones in the U.S. by 2024. The RF power amplifiers play an essential role in maintaining the strength and the quality of the transmitted signal over substantial distances, an important element in mobile networks, base stations, as well as satellite communication systems.





By Product

Solid-state power amplifiers held a 42% market share in 2023, being energy-efficient, compact, and reliable. SSPA is utilized throughout communication systems, satellite uplinks, RADAR, and defense systems. It provides higher efficiency and a longer lifetime compared to vacuum tube technology, which is highly desirable in critical applications. It supports a broader range of frequencies which further increased its adoption. Finally, 5G infrastructure development creates significant opportunities for the technology, underpinning its growth.

By Class

In 2023, Class AB dominated the market with a 32% market share. Class AB amplifiers mix the properties of Class A and Class B and are much more efficient and linear, which permits use in many systems, a prime example being telecommunications. In a , the amplifiers decrease the distortion by operating on the linear section of the characteristics to increase the efficiency of the system by conducting during a fraction of the power cycle. These are used in cellular base stations, radio broadcasting, satellite communications. Qorvo Inc. and NXP Semiconductors are the companies cited in the referring document having employed the usage of Class AB amplifiers in 5G infrastructure, as well as wireless communication networks.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on RF Power Amplifier Market

Regional Analysis: North America led the market with majority market share

In 2023, North America dominated the market with a 37% market share due to its advanced telecommunications infrastructure and significant investments in 5G deployment. The region benefits from having major tech companies such as Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, and Broadcom, which collectively have a significant market share. Increased demand for high-performance RF amplifiers in radar and communication systems is being fueled by the growing defense and aerospace industries in North America.

APAC is expected to experience a faster CAGR from 2024-2032, due to rapid industrialization, growth in the telecommunications industry, and the rise in 5G implementation in China, Japan, and South Korea. The region's market growth is fueled by the extensive use of RF amplifiers in the defense, telecommunications, and automotive sectors. The growing need for RF amplifiers is mostly influenced by the rising demand for consumer electronics, specifically smartphones and wireless devices.

Recent Developments



In July 2024, Skyworks Solutions introduced a new series of GaAs-based RF power amplifiers for 5G infrastructure, improving signal strength and data transfer speeds.

In August 2024, Qorvo launched a new high-tech solid-state power amplifier designed for satellite communications, enhancing efficiency and signal quality. In September 2024, Broadcom introduced a new line of RF power amplifiers with improved thermal management features to enhance performance in high-power usage.

Buy a n Enterprise User PDF of RF Power Amplifier Market Outlook Report 2024-2032

Key Takeaways



The RF Power Amplifier Market is ready for significant expansion due to growing demand in the telecommunications, defense, and consumer electronics industries.

Solid-state power amplifiers and Gallium Arsenide technology are the top sectors, underscoring their significance in high-performance and high-frequency uses.

Technological advancements and expanded infrastructure are driving market growth in the Asia Pacific region, where North America also plays a key role with its strong industrial base and innovative RF technologies. Recent advancements in products are anticipated to boost market growth and enhance the efficiency of RF power amplifiers across different uses.

Access Full Report Details of RF Power Amplifier Market Report 2024-2032

