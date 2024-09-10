Fluence Initiates U.S. Manufacturing Of Battery Modules For Energy Storage Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First mover advantage in offering a storage solution that qualifies for the Inflation Reduction Act's domestic content bonus tax credit

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global leader delivering intelligent storage, operational services, and asset optimization software, today announced the start of domestic production of its battery modules at a facility in Utah. These battery modules will incorporate battery cells manufactured in Tennessee. This marks a key step in Fluence's strategy to scale module production with domestically sourced components to meet increasing domestic demand for utility-scale energy storage.



Fluence's domestically manufactured battery modules seamlessly integrate with Fluence's battery management system to deliver industry-leading state of charge, balance, and system health. This integration is intended to help provide safe and secure energy delivery for customers. Additionally, Fluence modules are designed to provide supply chain flexibility by allowing access to the most competitive domestic and international battery cells as they become available.

“Our proactive approach to securing U.S.-manufactured battery cells and rapid initiation of module production has provided us with an advantage in delivering a storage solution that allows our customers to capture the Inflation Reduction Act's domestic content bonus tax credit,” said John Zahurancik, Fluence President, Americas.“We are moving quickly to deliver domestically manufactured energy storage solutions that meet our customers' needs, reduce supply chain risks for projects, and support the nation's energy independence.”

Recently announced increases in Section 301 tariffs on batteries imported from China underscore the need for a robust domestic supply chain. With these tariffs set to rise to 25 percent in 2026, Fluence's U.S.-based manufacturing strategy is critical for meeting customer needs in a shifting global trade landscape. In addition to U.S. manufacturing, Fluence is committed to cybersecure products. Fluence system software is developed by Fluence in the United States, Germany, and India.

Fluence's U.S. manufacturing capabilities are already making an impact on major energy projects, including the Eleven Mile Solar Center in Arizona. All enclosures for the Eleven Mile Solar Center were delivered from a production facility in Utah. Additionally, Fluence recently announced an agreement with Excelsior Energy Capital to deploy 2.2 GWh of energy storage projects using domestically manufactured battery systems across the United States, beginning in 2025.

About Fluence

Fluence is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. Our solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of successful implementations across nearly 50 markets, we are transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit our website , or follow us on LinkedIn or X . To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog .

