Jabra Unveils Its AI-Powered Speech Enhancement Solution For Contact Center Professionals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) . Jabra launches Jabra ClearSpeech, an AI-driven solution to enhance speech on calls, helping professionals to increase focus on the conversation.

. The AI-powered noise suppression reduces cognitive load, call times and elevates the experience on both sides of the call.

. ClearSpeech is integrated into Jabra Engage AI and is available for free to any Jabra Engage AI customers.

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jabra announces the launch of Jabra ClearSpeech, an AI-driven solution to remove unwanted noise for a better and clearer audio experience for contact center professionals. The quality of the audio experience is paramount to contact centers, and this innovative technology provides an AI-driven solution to mitigate distracting noise, enhancing speech on calls.

Launching as an integrated part of Engage AI, Jabra ClearSpeech is being introduced to help users focus on what really matters - the customer conversation at hand, rather than repetition and mistakes. By enhancing speech in the far-end and removing background noise, it helps headset users better understand what is being said.

Getting to the core of contact center conversations

The audio quality in contact centers greatly impacts key metrics like customer and agent experience and average handle time. In fact, background noise hinders 76%* of interactions, causing frustration on both sides of the call. Improving far-end audio quality can reduce average handle time by more than 30%*, as clear communication minimizes the need for repetition.

Jabra analyzed 1.5 million calls and found that 2/3** of the far end audio is non-speech. In addition, another study showed that 69%*** of agents reported that noise negatively impacts their well-being, adding to their cognitive load and reducing call satisfaction. Jabra ClearSpeech was specifically designed based on such data, with the aim of mitigating these factors with high-quality technology, in turn helping to reduce agent attrition and ultimately save costs.

Optimizing calls with AI speech enhancement and noise suppression

Jabra ClearSpeech is an AI speech enhancement and noise suppressor that aims to improve agent well-being and motivation by removing far-end noise. It is 'taught' to distinguish between speech and non-speech, such as echoes, music from the radio in the background, barking dogs or traffic. The feature will be available directly within Engage AI Voice Coaching Software. It will improve both the agent experience and show that with better audio, AI will improve speech to text accuracy too, for all-round optimization.

When coupled with a Jabra headset, Jabra ClearSpeech will give contact center professionals full control of conversation quality, improving employee well-being, productivity, and overall comfort.

Anders Hvelplund, SVP for Headsets BU Enterprise at Jabra said:“We have analyzed millions of conversations; the quality of a conversation can only be as good as its lowest denominator. If the 'other side' is calling from a busy street corner, a bad connection, or while driving a car and listening to the radio, your conversation will inevitably be impacted by those conditions. That's what Jabra ClearSpeech can help you with. Facilitating clear speech through our technology is a big focus for Jabra, particularly as voice becomes increasingly important when it comes to AI prompts.”

Jabra ClearSpeech will be available in all markets and will work with any Jabra headset. Engage 40 and Engage 50 II users have the possibility to control ClearSpeech directly on the hardware through control units.

Jabra ClearSpeech is available today via a free upgrade for current Engage AI customers. Find out more information at .

* Top 30% of the calls vs rest in terms of MOS score.

** Jabra's proprietary research dataset.

*** Study reported by CCMA UK and IRIS audio.

