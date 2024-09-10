Digital Twin Consortium Expands Scope By Encompassing Digital Engineering Methodologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancing digital twin innovation through AI-integrated and enabled methodologies across leading practices

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Digital Twin Consortium ® (DTC) announced a significant expansion of its scope to include the development and execution of advanced digital engineering methodologies throughout the digital twin lifecycle. This progression builds upon the consortium's expertise in digital twin methodology and enabling technology. It expands the DTC's focus to cover the key domains and disciplines throughout the digital engineering ecosystem, including Model-Based System Engineering (MBSE), digital thread, and related strategies.

By integrating advanced methodologies and leveraging industry-wide adoption of DTC existing frameworks and new work products in progress, the consortium is working to develop further and drive the adoption of leading practices for the digital engineering ecosystem.

"This expansion represents a natural evolution of our mission," said Dan Isaacs, CTO and GM of the DTC. "By embracing a wider range of digital engineering practices, augmented where most beneficial by the infusion of AI including Multi-Agent GEN AI, DTC is well positioned to enhance the digital engineering ecosystem further and address the complex challenges facing the industry today."

Improved integration of digital twin technology through advancements in digital engineering practices

Strengthened security and trustworthiness, including AI-integrated approaches in digital engineering processes

Enhanced data strategies and frameworks for increased accessibility and traceability towards improved interoperability Increased collaboration opportunities across various digital engineering disciplines

"Through our member's value-driven innovation, collaboration, and demonstrated thought leadership, DTC is committed to driving continuous growth and evolution across the digital engineering landscape," added Isaacs. "This expansion, coupled with the integration of AI technologies, positions DTC at the forefront of digital transformation efforts across industries."

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin InnovationTM. DTC executes on the promise of digital twins and associated technologies by working closely with our members to accelerate the market. We do this by fostering development, raising awareness, increasing adoption, and improving the interoperability of digital engineering projects propelled by digital twins. DTC is a program of Object Management Group®. For more information, visit .

