Hammond Power Solutions Awarded Top Spot In 2024 TSX30 Ranking

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUELPH, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS”) (TSX: HPS.A) a leading of dry-type transformers and power quality solutions, announced the recognition as the top-performing company in the 2024 TSX30 ranking, highlighting the top-performing companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



"Being named the top company in the 2024 TSX30 underscores the commitment from our employees and customers as we drive progress to further electrify the global system,” said Adrian Thomas, CEO, Hammond Power Solutions.“As jurisdictions globally recognize the need to utilize electricity as a primary source of power, we are making significant investments in our business to meet customers' future demands and are proud to play a role in decarbonizing energy systems.”

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the“Company”) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS' standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.

Hammond Power Solutions – Energizing Our World

For more information, please contact:

David Feick

Investor Relations

519) 822-2441 x453

...