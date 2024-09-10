Dena Gould Reveals Winning Formula For Empowered Living Amid Election Stress And Fear

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dena Gould, founder of Light of Mine, LLC

Denver's“Energy Alchemist” Offers Women's Retreat

- Dena Gould

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a time marked by heightened stress and fear due to the upcoming elections, Dena Gould, known as“The Alchemist,” unveils her transformative methods for empowered living.

With a unique blend of energy healing, Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), and strategic guidance, Gould offers a lifeline to those struggling with the anxiety and uncertainty of the current political climate.

As an expert in holistic healing, Dena Gould specializes in transmuting pain into purpose.

“You don't have to be seduced by the depression,” says Gould.“Through clearing old programming and embracing our emotions, we can unlock our true potential.”

Her methods, including the revolutionary Brain Synchronization Therapy (BST), have been known to help clients process trauma, providing quick and tangible shifts.

Dena Gould's work demands courage and a willingness to confront the shadows. She empowers individuals to break free from limiting beliefs and embrace their true selves.

Her primary goal is to help clients discover alternative paths to healing from past trauma and manifest their desired life.

“Everything in our world, including our thoughts and feelings, can be transformed because it's all energy,” Gould explains.

Gould offers three essential tips to stay calm during turbulent times:

- Control Your Thoughts: You can't control what other people are doing, but you can control your thoughts and actions. Replace negative thinking with an easy-to-remember mantra such as,“I am the Light.” This stops the autopilot state of negativity from becoming part of your subconscious.

- Be Preventative: Begin each day envisioning your ideal emotional state. Utilize your Mantra to reconnect with your inner“light” throughout the day. Envision drawing back your energy from people and things that don't serve your growth.

- Cleanse Your Energy: Touch the earth with your feet daily. Visualize your chakras lighting up each morning. See a vortex of golden energy clearing your energy field each evening.

Dena Gould's holistic approach is making waves in Colorado, where she will be leading the Sol Rejuvenation Women's Retreat. This retreat provides a transformative experience for participants, helping them achieve inner peace and personal growth.

Gould is active on various social media platforms and is a guest on many podcasts, where she shares her insights on energy healing and personal transformation.

For more information or to book Dena Gould, please contact her at .

She can also be found on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Light of Mine, LLC

Light of Mine, LLC, based in Denver, Colorado, is dedicated to helping individuals achieve profound transformation through unconventional approaches. Led by Dena Gould,“The Energy Alchemist,” the company provides a safe, nonjudgmental environment to transmute pain into purpose and empower clients to live their best lives.



