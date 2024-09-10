Pet Cancer Therapeutics Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.59 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pet cancer therapeutics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.35 billion in 2023 to $0.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in pet ownership, advancements in veterinary medicine, increased awareness of pet health, humanization of pets, expansion of veterinary services.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pet cancer therapeutics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing aging pet population, advancements in cancer treatment, rising veterinary oncology services, pet insurance and healthcare plans, global expansion of pet care services.

Growth Driver Of The Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market

Increased pet healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the pet cancer therapeutics market going forward. Pet healthcare expenditure refers to the amount of money spent on veterinary services, medicines, and other healthcare-related expenses for pets. The increasing expenditure on pet healthcare reflects the growing trend of pet owners' willingness to invest in the well-being of their pets, which can translate to increased demand for pet cancer therapeutics.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Growth?

Key players in the pet cancer therapeutics market include AB Science, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco Animal Health, ELIAS Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Size?

Major companies operating in the pet cancer therapeutics market are developing strategic partnerships to provide superior disease control. Strategic collaboration refers to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success. The collaboration aims to identify new small molecules to target cancers in dogs, potentially providing superior disease control.

How Is The Global Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmented ?

1) By Cancer Type: Melanoma, Mast Cell Cancer, Lymphoma, Mammary And Squamous Cell Cancer

2) By Species: Dogs, Cats, Other Species

3) By Therapy: Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Immunotherapy, TomoTherapy, Other Therapies

4) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Clinical Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market

North America was the largest region in the pet cancer therapeutics market in 2023. The regions covered in the pet cancer therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Definition

Pet cancer therapeutics involve the use of various treatments and medications to manage or cure cancer in pets. This therapeutics depends on several factors such as the type and stage of cancer, along with the pet's age and overall health.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pet cancer therapeutics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pet Cancer Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet cancer therapeutics market size, pet cancer therapeutics market drivers and trends, pet cancer therapeutics market major players, pet cancer therapeutics competitors' revenues, pet cancer therapeutics market positioning, and pet cancer therapeutics market growth across geographies. The pet cancer therapeutics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

